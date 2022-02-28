Malcolm Rodriguez was the face of Jim Knowles’ transformation of Oklahoma State’s defense.

The former Cowboys defensive coordinator turned a three-star safety from Wagoner, Oklahoma from a player who only received two offers into the defense’s primary playmaker. Now, Rodriguez is the one blitzing, dropping back or shedding blocks from linemen to tackle opposing running backs.

Knowles’ defenses are centered around his linebackers, funneling the action to those players in the middle who are expected to do a bit of everything. The defensive coordinator never needed those players to be the fastest or strongest, but he needed them to be the one part of the defense that took charge and played relentlessly.

Knowles sees that in Tackett Curtis.