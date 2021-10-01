Ohio State secondary remains in 'relentless pursuit' of finding stability

COLUMBUS, Ohio — When Lathan Ransom made the move to free safety, he was home.

It was the position he played in high school, the position that Ohio State recruited him to play in the 2020 class. Moving to cover safety in his first season with the Buckeyes when asked to, Ransom jumped at the chance to move back deep.

It was nothing new to him.

“You see the whole field, you’re the last line of defense,” Ransom said. “The defense is looking for you to make the calls and all the checks. The safety got to know everything out there.”

Ransom’s switch represents an Ohio State defense that’s been in constant movement over its first four games of the 2021 season: 11 spots filled by 46 players, trying to fill in the hole left by losing safety Josh Proctor to a season-ending leg injury or holes left by two senior linebackers who entered the transfer portal before the Buckeyes returned to Big Ten play.

There’s been constant movement on the sideline too. Ohio State secondary coach Matt Barnes took over play-calling duties from defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs, who was moved up to the coaching box after the Oregon game.

“I think it was a humbling time and still is for all of us,” Barnes said. “Very high expectations here at Ohio State and rightfully so. It was a change and it continues to be a change for all of us.

“At the end of the day, we are in a relentless pursuit of how to get it right and how to improve.”



