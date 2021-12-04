Ohio State safety Craig Young enters the transfer portal
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One day after Ohio State lost Quinn Ewers to the transfer portal, the Buckeyes lost another member of its defense.
Sophomore safety Craig Young submitted his notification to transfer from Ohio State Rivals confirmed Saturday. The sophomore played 138 snaps this season for Ohio State, not playing more than 26 in a single game.
Young recorded 15 tackles — six solo and nine assisted — with 0.5 tackles-for-loss, two pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.
Young was a three-star athlete in the 2019 class out of Fort Wayne, Ind., committing to Ohio State June 15, 2018. He played in 10 games as a true freshman, primarily on special teams, finishing with five tackles.
What does this mean for Ohio State?
Young played a very important part of Ohio State's defense in terms of versatility, playing both safety and linebacker, vying for a spot at bullet before Ronnie Hickman won the staring job before the season.
Without the versatility to play both safety and linebacker, that leaves two position groups on the defense that were already struggling with depth with even less heading into 2022.
Ohio State is set to add two five-star linebackers in Gabe Powers and C.J. Hicks, while already securing commits from three cornerbacks and a safety.
Ohio State does have a lot of depth at the safety position, bringing back Bryson Shaw, Lathan Ransom and Hickman, along with Cameron Martinez and Kourt Williams II.