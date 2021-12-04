Ohio State safety Craig Young enters the transfer portal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One day after Ohio State lost Quinn Ewers to the transfer portal, the Buckeyes lost another member of its defense.

Sophomore safety Craig Young submitted his notification to transfer from Ohio State Rivals confirmed Saturday. The sophomore played 138 snaps this season for Ohio State, not playing more than 26 in a single game.

Young recorded 15 tackles — six solo and nine assisted — with 0.5 tackles-for-loss, two pass deflections and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Young was a three-star athlete in the 2019 class out of Fort Wayne, Ind., committing to Ohio State June 15, 2018. He played in 10 games as a true freshman, primarily on special teams, finishing with five tackles.