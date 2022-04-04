Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw to enter transfer portal
Shortly after it was confirmed that Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos had entered the transfer portal, another move was made in the Buckeyes' defensive backfield.
Bryson Shaw, a former three-star safety in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal, Ohio State confirmed Monday.
After recording three tackles in each of his first two seasons with Ohio State, Shaw played in all 13 games last season, recording 59 tackles — third most on the team — including 0.5 tackles-for-loss, three pass deflections and an interception.
Shaw struggled at points in coverage last season, allowing five receptions on 11 targets for 109 yards allowing a touchdown against Purdue.
Before Shaw left, the Buckeyes had 13 safeties on the roster vying for three starting spots. The redshirt sophomore was projected to back up Josh Proctor at free safety.
Ohio State now has 88 player vying for 85 roster spots.
What it means for Ohio State
The starting spots at safety were seemingly locked up, with Proctor as the adjustor, Ronnie Hickman at the bandit and Tanner McCalister at the nickel.
The depth at the adjustor spot was a bit more sparse comparatively to the rest of the safety positions, with Shaw coming in as the likely favorite to back up Proctor.
Now, with Lathan Ransom continuing to work his way back from a broken leg he suffered in the Rose Bowl, the Buckeyes have a direct path for some of the younger players to step up, including Kye Stokes, who told SGR he wants to emulate Josh Proctor when he gets the chance, and possibly Sonny Styles, who is the No. 2 athlete in the 2022 class after reclassifying from 2023. Knowles said Styles would begin his career at safety.
Kourt Williams II is also expected to play a prominent role in the Ohio State secondary at safety.