Ohio State safety Bryson Shaw to enter transfer portal

Shortly after it was confirmed that Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos had entered the transfer portal, another move was made in the Buckeyes' defensive backfield.

Bryson Shaw, a former three-star safety in the 2019 class, entered the transfer portal, Ohio State confirmed Monday.

After recording three tackles in each of his first two seasons with Ohio State, Shaw played in all 13 games last season, recording 59 tackles — third most on the team — including 0.5 tackles-for-loss, three pass deflections and an interception.

Shaw struggled at points in coverage last season, allowing five receptions on 11 targets for 109 yards allowing a touchdown against Purdue.

Before Shaw left, the Buckeyes had 13 safeties on the roster vying for three starting spots. The redshirt sophomore was projected to back up Josh Proctor at free safety.

Ohio State now has 88 player vying for 85 roster spots.