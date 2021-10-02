Ohio State's youth continues to chip away at 'standard'

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Cameron Martinez knew something wacky was coming from Rutgers at some point.

The redshirt freshman has seen what the Scarlet Knights did against Ohio State in 2020, whether it was a lateral on a kickoff and punt return or a backwards pass to an eligible offensive lineman. He just didn’t expect it to happen so quickly.

After Rutgers’ first offensive drive stalled out at its own 48-yard line, the Scarlet Knights’ punt team came on the field, lining up in proper formation. But the long-snapper snapped the ball right, directly into the hands of tight end Matt Alaimo, who had time for a pass attempt.

Martinez woke up, getting in coverage. The safety stepped up, watching the ball go in the direction of running back Aaron Young, and got his hands on it, batting down a potential momentum shifter in front of the home faithful.

Two plays later, just under three minutes into the game, Ohio State scored its first touchdown: a 44-yard touchdown run by running back TreVeyon Henderson.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said the shift didn't start with Henderson’s score. It started with Martinez. The safety took the crowd of the game with that near interception. It was a play a month ago, the head coach wouldn’t have expected players like Martinez to make.

It was growth. It was an indication of what’s to come for Ohio State.

“When we played against Minnesota, we were a much different team than we were this week,” Day said. “But we hadn’t shown it yet.

“I felt like we saw some glimpses of that tonight.”



