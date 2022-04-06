Ohio State's tight end room in search of trademark role
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Royer isn’t sure how his hair became the way it is.
While both of his parents have straight hair, as soon as the redshirt sophomore takes off his helmet, a large mass of brown curly hair pops out, quickly becoming the thing the tight end is known for.
“It’s kind of my thing, kind of my trademark,” Royer said with a laugh.
This offseason, Ohio State's tight end room is in the middle of trying to find its trademark, what it's known for, becoming head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator and tight end coach Kevin Wilson's No. 1 job for the room as the spring game nears.
For the past two years, there really hasn’t been the need to ask this question, with Jeremy Ruckert taking the baton from Luke Farrell and finding his own personal rhythm as a tight end, a developmental position that could be forced to do anything at a moment’s notice, from run-blocking and pass protection to running routes and taking handoffs in the backfield.
Ruckert was the epitome of that for Ohio State. Now, without him on the roster, with him off pursing the NFL, the Buckeyes will have to find that face of the room, the best fit who signifies that balance between all of the “job descriptions,” as Day put it, that leads to a bigger role in the overall offense.
“When you first look at a tight end, you first say, can he block a seven-technique? OK, if he can, you check that box. Can he run routes? You check that box. Can he line up on the perimeter and stunt block? Can he come across and crunch? Can he insert the counter game? There’s a lot of job descriptions for a tight end. Can he pass protect?” Day said. “The more job descriptions you can check off, the more they can play and the more they can stay on the field, the more that we can do with them. “
It’s something Mitch Rossi had to learn.
Coming into the Ohio State program as a running back, Rossi didn’t have any experience at tight end, switching positions without knowing the fundamentals of the position.
“So I just kind of like flying around like as hard as I could and then figure it out from there, I guess,” Rossi said, something he and Ruckert joke about to this day. “I kind of started out that way just because I’m obviously not as big either, so I think that kind of came naturally to me. That’s kind of how I play anyways.”
Rossi’s story is pretty standard in Wilson’s room heading into 2022. Three tight ends didn’t come into Ohio State as tight ends, with Rossi joining Cade Stover, a converted linebacker, and Gee Scott Jr., a converted tight end.
It’s a position that takes time to master.
“It takes a little time to learn how to do those jobs,” Day said. “You have to change your body to understand it because you are involved in all three phases of it: protection, the run game and also in routes.”
Each of Ohio State’s tight ends aren’t the same type of player.
While Rossi serves more as the block-first, fullback tight end, Scott and Royer are both more of a threat in the pass game, the latter of which learned the skills when he was a receiver in high school, coming in at tight end because of his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame.
But it’s a room where every tight end needs to have an understanding and ability to do whatever is asked of the position. And with Ruckert gone, it’s something the room is trying to master really without a set leader, with no tight end earning more than 223 snaps compared to the graduated senior’s 714.
“We don’t really have, right now, a guide because we are all kind of learning it together as well,” Royer said. “We all try and work with each other, help each other out and get each other better.”
And it seems to be working.
With Rossi out for the preseason and Stover working his way back into the room after spending the winter workouts in the linebacker room after a standout performance in the middle of the defense at the Rose Bowl, the tight end room has been short-handed, with Royer and Scott taking the majority of the snaps. But they are working their way to becoming those players that can fill the job descriptions needed.
“I told them after the first week and after last week, I don’t need them to do better, but I need them to keep doing what they are doing,” Wilson said of both Scott and Royer. “Just give me another day because if it keeps stacking up good days… you’re basically playing tackle and you’re basically playing receiver, so we’re doing a lot of jobs. If you just keep having a good day, you’ll get more competent, you’ll get more confidence and your role’s going to grow.”
That’s what this position is: one that’s developmental, one that continues to grow.
The offense will grow from there too, with Day focusing on individual development in the tight end room this spring before putting packages together based on the overall attributes in the room.
Tight ends are not the focal point of the Ohio State passing game. But they have an important role to play.
But Wilson’s room needs to find its trademark.
“The more that they can do, the more of a role they are going to have,” Day said.