Ohio State's tight end room in search of trademark role

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Joe Royer isn’t sure how his hair became the way it is.

While both of his parents have straight hair, as soon as the redshirt sophomore takes off his helmet, a large mass of brown curly hair pops out, quickly becoming the thing the tight end is known for.

“It’s kind of my thing, kind of my trademark,” Royer said with a laugh.

This offseason, Ohio State's tight end room is in the middle of trying to find its trademark, what it's known for, becoming head coach Ryan Day and offensive coordinator and tight end coach Kevin Wilson's No. 1 job for the room as the spring game nears.

For the past two years, there really hasn’t been the need to ask this question, with Jeremy Ruckert taking the baton from Luke Farrell and finding his own personal rhythm as a tight end, a developmental position that could be forced to do anything at a moment’s notice, from run-blocking and pass protection to running routes and taking handoffs in the backfield.

Ruckert was the epitome of that for Ohio State. Now, without him on the roster, with him off pursing the NFL, the Buckeyes will have to find that face of the room, the best fit who signifies that balance between all of the “job descriptions,” as Day put it, that leads to a bigger role in the overall offense.

“When you first look at a tight end, you first say, can he block a seven-technique? OK, if he can, you check that box. Can he run routes? You check that box. Can he line up on the perimeter and stunt block? Can he come across and crunch? Can he insert the counter game? There’s a lot of job descriptions for a tight end. Can he pass protect?” Day said. “The more job descriptions you can check off, the more they can play and the more they can stay on the field, the more that we can do with them. “

It’s something Mitch Rossi had to learn.

Coming into the Ohio State program as a running back, Rossi didn’t have any experience at tight end, switching positions without knowing the fundamentals of the position.

“So I just kind of like flying around like as hard as I could and then figure it out from there, I guess,” Rossi said, something he and Ruckert joke about to this day. “I kind of started out that way just because I’m obviously not as big either, so I think that kind of came naturally to me. That’s kind of how I play anyways.”

Rossi’s story is pretty standard in Wilson’s room heading into 2022. Three tight ends didn’t come into Ohio State as tight ends, with Rossi joining Cade Stover, a converted linebacker, and Gee Scott Jr., a converted tight end.

It’s a position that takes time to master.

“It takes a little time to learn how to do those jobs,” Day said. “You have to change your body to understand it because you are involved in all three phases of it: protection, the run game and also in routes.”