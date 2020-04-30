Why he's important: Franchise left tackles can be tough to come by. The Buckeyes were able to land a potential guy like that in Paris Johnson in 2020, but Latham falls into this category as well. He is an elite prospect at a top three most important position. He would also be a great fit with the two linemen the Buckeyes have landed this cycle in Donovan Jackson and Ben Christman. Jackson slots in as a likely guard with Christman being a right tackle/guard so adding Latham there would give the Buckeyes a ton of options moving forward.





Where things stand: Ohio State has held the lead for a long time for Latham, along with LSU. Those two programs are still right there at the top with Alabama also continuing to recruit Latham hard and Oklahoma lurking on the outside. Latham right now has to decide on whether or not he is sticking with his plan on waiting for visits to open back up so he can see some of his top choices again or if he needs to bump things up. I continue to like Ohio State's chances here.