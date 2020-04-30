Ohio State's ten most important remaining targets in 2021
Ohio State has surged to the top of the Rivals team recruiting rankings this spring with a March and April to remember on the recruiting trail. But the Buckeyes are far from finished on the recruiting trail and still find themselves in some very heated battles for elite prospects across the country.
In this piece, we're taking a look at the 10 most important targets the Buckeyes have left (not necessarily 10 best) on the board as they push toward signing the nation's top recruiting class in February.
Why he's important: Franchise left tackles can be tough to come by. The Buckeyes were able to land a potential guy like that in Paris Johnson in 2020, but Latham falls into this category as well. He is an elite prospect at a top three most important position. He would also be a great fit with the two linemen the Buckeyes have landed this cycle in Donovan Jackson and Ben Christman. Jackson slots in as a likely guard with Christman being a right tackle/guard so adding Latham there would give the Buckeyes a ton of options moving forward.
Where things stand: Ohio State has held the lead for a long time for Latham, along with LSU. Those two programs are still right there at the top with Alabama also continuing to recruit Latham hard and Oklahoma lurking on the outside. Latham right now has to decide on whether or not he is sticking with his plan on waiting for visits to open back up so he can see some of his top choices again or if he needs to bump things up. I continue to like Ohio State's chances here.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news