COLUMBUS, Ohio - Everything about Clemson's offense should cause concern for Ohio State in the upcoming Fiesta Bowl, but one area the Buckeyes haven't been tested this season is in the secondary by talented receivers, and the Tigers have an abundance of them.

Penn State's KJ Hamler is the only star receiver the Buckeyes have gone up against and he was kept in check with just three catches for 45 yards. Wisconsin's Quintez Cephus (seven receptions, 122 yards) was the only opposing receiver to go over 100 yards on the Buckeyes this season.

Almost any receiver going up against Ohio State has had issues this season against the BIA secondary, but Clemson's Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross will be looking to break that streak.

Even though the Tigers' receivers will present a new challenge to Ohio State's secondary, Shaun Wade says the Buckeyes are excited for the opportunity to go up against a great group of receivers.

“It’s exciting,” Wade said. “I feel like we play against some top receivers in the Big Ten that are underrated in my opinion, but it’s exciting to just go to this final four and play against a great team.”