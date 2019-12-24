SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – In order to be the best, you have to beat the best, and the Ohio State secondary will have the chance to further its case as the top secondary in the country if it can take down Clemson.

Even after a regular season in which the secondary allowed the second-fewest passing yards a game in the country, Jeff Okudah and the rest of the defensive backs are looking to prove something against a talented Clemson wide receiving corp. The rightful owner of Defensive Back University has been hotly contested over recent years, but after being left out of the conversation on multiple occasions, Ohio State has the opportunity to make a strong case for the throne.

“Saturday is coming soon, so we have a chance to show that we are really B.I.A.,” Okudah said.