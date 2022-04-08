Ohio State's safeties showcase possibility for interchangeable defense

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner McCalister knows what the overall assumption is.

He spent four seasons with Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Oklahoma State before following him to Columbus for his final season of eligibility. He’s been a resource, the person players approach when they have a question about the defense. He’s been the example of what the defense is supposed to look like.

But even McCalister knows he still has a lot more to learn.

“A lot of people, you would assume like, ‘Oh, this guy knows the whole defense,’” McCalister said. “There’s always stuff to learn, so even me, I’m trying to, you know, further develop my knowledge of the defense as well even though I’m comfortable in it.”

In his first year at Ohio State, McCalister is seeing that level of comfort spread across the safety position.

Whether it’s Ronnie Hickman, Kourt Williams II or Josh Proctor, the redshirt senior safety said the entire defensive backs unit is picking Knowles’ defense up, beating his personal expectation for how long it would take to get there, especially with how much Knowles is putting on the defense to learn, saying the defensive coordinator is nearly putting in the entire playbook during spring.

“I was like, ‘Hey Coach, you putting in a lot.’ And he’s like ‘No, I want to get it in,’” McCalister said. “‘I know they are going to mess up. I just want to get it in so the guys, they get a feel for it.’”

Part of that is adjusting to the three-safety look in Knowles’ “safety-driven defense,” learning the roles of the Bandit, the Adjuster and the nickel spots.

But even outside of the specific names and jobs of the three safety spots, McCalister said it’s an advantage for a defense to have three safeties on the field, interchanging their respective roles and showing a level of versatility that could confuse opposing offenses.

“I think probably the biggest thing is just speed,” McCalister said. “Obviously safeties and corners are faster than linebackers and d-linemen. So when you have that three-safety position, you got guys that play safety but that be like a linebacker like… your Ronnie Hickman’s, your Kourt Williams’, even Josh Proctor. You got guys that can play like linebackers even though they move like safeties.”