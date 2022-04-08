Ohio State's safeties showcase possibility for interchangeable defense
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tanner McCalister knows what the overall assumption is.
He spent four seasons with Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles at Oklahoma State before following him to Columbus for his final season of eligibility. He’s been a resource, the person players approach when they have a question about the defense. He’s been the example of what the defense is supposed to look like.
But even McCalister knows he still has a lot more to learn.
“A lot of people, you would assume like, ‘Oh, this guy knows the whole defense,’” McCalister said. “There’s always stuff to learn, so even me, I’m trying to, you know, further develop my knowledge of the defense as well even though I’m comfortable in it.”
In his first year at Ohio State, McCalister is seeing that level of comfort spread across the safety position.
Whether it’s Ronnie Hickman, Kourt Williams II or Josh Proctor, the redshirt senior safety said the entire defensive backs unit is picking Knowles’ defense up, beating his personal expectation for how long it would take to get there, especially with how much Knowles is putting on the defense to learn, saying the defensive coordinator is nearly putting in the entire playbook during spring.
“I was like, ‘Hey Coach, you putting in a lot.’ And he’s like ‘No, I want to get it in,’” McCalister said. “‘I know they are going to mess up. I just want to get it in so the guys, they get a feel for it.’”
Part of that is adjusting to the three-safety look in Knowles’ “safety-driven defense,” learning the roles of the Bandit, the Adjuster and the nickel spots.
But even outside of the specific names and jobs of the three safety spots, McCalister said it’s an advantage for a defense to have three safeties on the field, interchanging their respective roles and showing a level of versatility that could confuse opposing offenses.
“I think probably the biggest thing is just speed,” McCalister said. “Obviously safeties and corners are faster than linebackers and d-linemen. So when you have that three-safety position, you got guys that play safety but that be like a linebacker like… your Ronnie Hickman’s, your Kourt Williams’, even Josh Proctor. You got guys that can play like linebackers even though they move like safeties.”
To McCalister, that’s what Hickman has been doing at the Adjuster, or middle safety, spot. It’s not just a free safety position, the Oklahoma State transfer said, but giving the redshirt junior an ability to blitz or cover in the box kind of like a linebacker, similar to what he did at Bullet in 2021, but more in the middle of the field than in the boundary.
The Bandit, McCalister said, could be playing more in the middle of the field than the Adjuster does, the position Proctor and Williams, who Knowles was adamant would play alongside Hickman in the backfield, could play at points in 2022.
As for the nickel spot, McCalister’s position, Ohio State seems to be a bit thin. Before submitting his intention to transfer Monday, cornerback Lejond Cavazos had been practicing at nickel, now leaving Andrew Moore and Cameron Martinez at the spot with the possibility, McCalister said, of bringing another corner over.
It’s a position Martinez is used to, starting at cover safety last season before moving to free safety after a few games and becoming interchangeable at both spots for the rest of the year. Now, preparing for his sophomore year, he’s getting a feel for that same role as a cover safety in Knowles’ defense.
“Just kind of just getting a feel for all of it,” Martinez said. “Just learning the whole system allows you to do a lot of things, so just learning how to do that. Moving around, moving around a lot and playing fast.”
For Hickman, that’s what these safety positions will allow Ohio State to do.
It’s not about who plays where or who starts where. It’s about developing the knowledge to play each position if called upon, which he said will be huge once the regular season kicks off.
“Come the fall and crunch time, guys get banged up and stuff like that,” Hickman said. “So just being able to plug in guys in different areas and still be able to maintain the standard of level of play is great.”
That’s why McCalister sees Knowles installing so much of his defense much more quickly than he’s used to. It’s to make sure the safeties, along with the rest of the defensive unit, can maintain the standard once they know it.
And the Oklahoma State transfer sees it coming together.
“Now everybody can see this is what the defense is going to look like,” he said.