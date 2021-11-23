Ohio State's run defense expects success against MSU to translate to UM

All it took was a mindset shift.

As the Ohio State defensive line began its preparation for Kenneth Walker III and the Michigan State run game, the collective psyche was on one goal: to not be one of those defenses that Walker created highlights against.

As Ohio State lined up against its scout team offense, it was facing Walker, putting all of its energy into the backfield, the one representing No. 9.

It’s the mindset that redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett carried into the final Skull Session at St. John Arena, telling the Ohio State faithful that the Buckeyes would beat Michigan State’s ass.

The mindset was confidence, taking it from the practice field to Ohio Stadium.

“It paid off for us,” senior defensive end Tyreke Smith said.

And Garrett was the one who set the tone for good.

On the very first play, Garrett burst through the middle of the Spartans’ offensive line, wrapping his arms around Walker in the backfield. While the Michigan State back was able to shake him off to an extent, it gave safety Craig Young and linebacker Steele Chambers to back Garrett’s efforts up, bringing Walker down for a one-yard loss.

“I truly believe that when anybody on the defense sets the tone and it starts early in the game, it’s like a ball of snow,” Garrett said of that play. “Once it gets rolling down the hill, everybody gravitates to it.”

That “ball of snow” turned into 3,1 yards per rush for the Michigan State offense, including only 25 yards on six carries for the Heisman hopeful at running back.

While Walker was able to show glimpses of that special back he’s been all season, breaking to the second level for three rushes of at least 10 yards — one of which was taken away due to a holding penalty — the Buckeyes defensive line and linebacker corps was able to contain Walker for one yard on his four other carries, including two for loss.