Ohio State's run defense expects success against MSU to translate to UM
All it took was a mindset shift.
As the Ohio State defensive line began its preparation for Kenneth Walker III and the Michigan State run game, the collective psyche was on one goal: to not be one of those defenses that Walker created highlights against.
As Ohio State lined up against its scout team offense, it was facing Walker, putting all of its energy into the backfield, the one representing No. 9.
It’s the mindset that redshirt senior defensive tackle Haskell Garrett carried into the final Skull Session at St. John Arena, telling the Ohio State faithful that the Buckeyes would beat Michigan State’s ass.
The mindset was confidence, taking it from the practice field to Ohio Stadium.
“It paid off for us,” senior defensive end Tyreke Smith said.
And Garrett was the one who set the tone for good.
On the very first play, Garrett burst through the middle of the Spartans’ offensive line, wrapping his arms around Walker in the backfield. While the Michigan State back was able to shake him off to an extent, it gave safety Craig Young and linebacker Steele Chambers to back Garrett’s efforts up, bringing Walker down for a one-yard loss.
“I truly believe that when anybody on the defense sets the tone and it starts early in the game, it’s like a ball of snow,” Garrett said of that play. “Once it gets rolling down the hill, everybody gravitates to it.”
That “ball of snow” turned into 3,1 yards per rush for the Michigan State offense, including only 25 yards on six carries for the Heisman hopeful at running back.
While Walker was able to show glimpses of that special back he’s been all season, breaking to the second level for three rushes of at least 10 yards — one of which was taken away due to a holding penalty — the Buckeyes defensive line and linebacker corps was able to contain Walker for one yard on his four other carries, including two for loss.
Without a run game keeping the Spartans offense on schedule, Payton Thorne was forced to try and make things happen with his arm.
The Michigan State quarterback attempted a season-high 36 passes against Ohio State — his highest total since his 39 against Penn State last season — 14 of which were completed and 11 of which led to pass breakups, including four at the line of scrimmage by Smith, defensive end Zach Harrison and defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
It’s a mindset that didn’t let up even as Ohio State’s lead grew, holding onto a seven-touchdown lead at halftime.
“It comes down to really getting them the ball,” Garrett said of the defense’s relationship with the offense. “The team that we are playing, when we get up 14-0, we need to play better defense… because that’s when teams are highly motivated to come out and score in the red zone and potentially in the end zone.”
It’s a mindset that’s not exclusive to Michigan State, but one born out of momentum, responding to a 31-point, 481-yard performance against the Purdue offense. It’s something Ohio State believes can carry over.
Instead of one running back in Walker, Ohio State may have to contend with two against Michigan: Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, who was taken out of the Indiana Nov. 6 with a high-ankle sprain, returning to the sideline with a boot on his right foot.
It’s a running game that, when healthy, utilizes more of a 1A, 1B approach, keeping backs fresh and averaging 5.1 yards per rush — second to Ohio State’s 5.8 — and 218.4 yards per game.
But Ohio State is experienced now.
It’s experienced in stopping the run, allowing backs to average 2.5 yards per touch, giving up only three rushing scores in the last five games.
Part of that success is because of the mindset Ohio State had against Walker, something the Buckeyes feel can carry over into its matchup in Ann Arbor
“We have a lot of new faces. Well, we had a lot of new faces,” Garrett said. “Now that those guys have experience, they have experience with the older guys and chemistry is built on the field, we learn to communicate with each other. Each week, we have gotten better.
“These guys who were new faces are not new faces anymore.”