Ohio State's reputation set to continue after Ryan Day extension

Walking into Rose Bowl Stadium Jan. 1, Ryan Day stood where, three years prior, he officially became the head coach at Ohio State.

He stood in the locker room, having just completed the 2018 season as head coach Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator. Meyer stood next to him, addressing the team for the final time before taking the whistle around his neck and placing it around Day’s.

Day, the Manchester, New Hampshire native, the former Florida general assistant, who first met Meyer in 2005, the Chip Kelly protege, who evolved from being the then-offensive coordinator’s quarterback at New Hampshire to following him as his quarterbacks coach at each of his two NFL stops.

Day, the longtime position coach and coordinator who had never been a head coach before, getting the whistle from one of the most decorated college coaches of all time to lead one of the most decorated college programs in the country.

But Day knew what he was getting into.

“To Buckeye Nation, you have my word that I will give everything I have to continue the tradition of excellence and winning that this program has enjoyed during its storied career,” Day said, flanked by Meyer and Athletic Director Gene Smith in December 2018 when he was announced as the next head coach of the Buckeyes.

In the span of four seasons, Day’s met the expectation, leading Ohio State to a record of 34-4, adding 23 wins in 24 games against Big Ten opponents. He’s continued the reputation of the Buckeyes being a College Football Playoff power, making two appearances in four seasons, including one national championship.

Ohio State’s seen what Day has continued and is giving him the chance to further that success, extending his contract through the 2028 season, raising his salary to $9.5 million per season to make him one of the highest paid head coaches in the Big Ten conference and in the country.

But while Meyer developed his own culture in his tenure with Ohio State, something the incoming head coach vowed to continue when the whistle was placed around his neck, Day’s begun to set his own culture in motion.

Stemming from the offense he established when he arrived as an offensive coordinator in 2017, Day has built an offense that’s attractive to be a part of, leading the Big Ten in scoring and total offense for each of the past three seasons, never averaging less than 41 points per game and 519.4 points per game.