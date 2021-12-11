Ohio State's potential grows as E.J. Liddell continues to improve

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell didn’t know how many turnovers he had recorded over the stretch of games until the Ohio State coaching staff told him.

After 19 turnovers in his last four games heading into Saturday’s matchup with No. 22 Wisconsin, the junior forward saw himself at the top of the list in college basketball in turnovers recorded by a non-guard.

“That kind of stuck with me,” Liddell said.

Watching the film heading into the matchup against the Badgers, Liddell said it was all correctable: being stronger with the ball, becoming more aware of the pressures around him, finding ways to find open teammates in the midst of the attention he sees.

Saturday afternoon, there was an adjustment period for the junior forward, recording two turnovers in just over six minutes of play.

But after, Liddell was the Liddell Ohio State knows and loves.

He recorded 28 points, making 11 shots on 16 attempts from the field, with nine rebounds — four offensive rebounds — and four assist, not recording a turnover in the final 34 minutes of game play.

“When we do the simple things and we take care of the ball, we get a great shot every time,” Liddell said after Ohio State’s 18-point win against Wisconsin Saturday. “We’re going to keep building and keep getting better. Guys are going to keep gaining confidence and that’s what we’ve been doing these last couple games.”

It’s a stretch where Ohio State has continued to be one of the best offensive teams in the country.

Despite averaging 12.5 turnovers per game with a turnover margin at -1.3 — No. 7 in the Big Ten — the Buckeyes have the No. 7 offensive efficiency rating in the country, according to KenPom, one of two Big Ten teams, along with No. 1 Purdue, in the Top 10. Ohio State also has the 12th-best effective field-goal percentage in college basketball at 56.9%, along with shooting 49.1% overall from the field: second-highest in the conference.