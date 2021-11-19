Ohio State's pass offense prepares for MSU's bottom-ranked pass defense
With two weeks remaining in the regular season, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State find themselves locked in a battle which carries College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship implications.
While the Buckeyes and Spartans are largely even in most areas, there is a glaring discrepancy that could turn the tide of Saturday’s contest.
Michigan State trots out the worst passing defense in the country — allowing 329 yards per game — while the Buckeyes boast the sixth-best passing offense in the nation.
Despite Michigan State’s deficiencies in its passing defense, Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud said he and his teammates are not focusing on the Spartans’ numbers in that area.
“I try to just look at us and focus on what we’re doing,” Stroud said. “I don’t really necessarily know if I’m worried anybody else but us.”
Ohio State’s dynamic passing attack has glided through the Big Ten without a hitch this season, averaging 353.6 yards per game and finding the end zone 32 times through the air. Stroud has played himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation, throwing for 3,036 yards and 30 touchdowns in nine games.
As the Buckeyes boast one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, the Spartans will also have their hands full with the three-headed monster of wide receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
The trio has combined for 2,548 yards and 25 touchdowns, with Smith-Nijgba leading the team in yards with 1,027 and Olave in touchdowns with 11.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker pointed to the numerous ways in which the Buckeyes passing offense attacks opposing defenses.
“A lot of good players. Excellent quarterback, great skill players,” Tucker said. “[They’re] explosive and can score quickly.”
While the Buckeyes’ passing attack is difficult to stop for any defense, it will be much more of an uphill battle for Michigan State’s ailing pass defense.
The Spartans have given up 17 touchdowns through the air while allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete 63.7% of their passes. Michigan State has allowed more than 400 yards passing in three games this season — including a 536-yard performance by Purdue and a 488-yard performance by Western Kentucky.
While Michigan State allows the most yards through the air in the country, Olave said he was staggered to see where the Spartans ranked nationally.
“Michigan State always has a really good defense. I was surprised when I saw that,” Olave said. “That’s a huge opportunity for us, to be able to showcase our talent. So, we’re going to go out there Saturday and try to come out with a win.”
Extending into film sessions, Olave said he’s seen some good and bad from his potential matchups.
“I watch a lot of film, so I try to dig into what the cornerback is doing,” Olave said. “Michigan State is a top 10 team, so we can’t expect anything. We’re not going to downplay them.”
Senior cornerback Ronald Williams Jr. leads the Spartans with six pass-breakups, while adding an interception. The Spartans’ eight interceptions are spread out between eight different defenders, showing that a big play can come from anywhere.
As the Buckeyes head into their penultimate game of the regular season, Stroud said they know the challenge ahead of them in the Spartans.
“They do a great job. They’re not just scrubs when it comes to pass coverage,” Stroud said. “At the end of the day, you have to focus like you’re playing against the best players.”