Ohio State's pass offense prepares for MSU's bottom-ranked pass defense

With two weeks remaining in the regular season, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Michigan State find themselves locked in a battle which carries College Football Playoff and Big Ten Championship implications.

While the Buckeyes and Spartans are largely even in most areas, there is a glaring discrepancy that could turn the tide of Saturday’s contest.

Michigan State trots out the worst passing defense in the country — allowing 329 yards per game — while the Buckeyes boast the sixth-best passing offense in the nation.

Despite Michigan State’s deficiencies in its passing defense, Ohio State signal caller C.J. Stroud said he and his teammates are not focusing on the Spartans’ numbers in that area.

“I try to just look at us and focus on what we’re doing,” Stroud said. “I don’t really necessarily know if I’m worried anybody else but us.”

Ohio State’s dynamic passing attack has glided through the Big Ten without a hitch this season, averaging 353.6 yards per game and finding the end zone 32 times through the air. Stroud has played himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation, throwing for 3,036 yards and 30 touchdowns in nine games.

As the Buckeyes boast one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, the Spartans will also have their hands full with the three-headed monster of wide receivers Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The trio has combined for 2,548 yards and 25 touchdowns, with Smith-Nijgba leading the team in yards with 1,027 and Olave in touchdowns with 11.

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker pointed to the numerous ways in which the Buckeyes passing offense attacks opposing defenses.

“A lot of good players. Excellent quarterback, great skill players,” Tucker said. “[They’re] explosive and can score quickly.”