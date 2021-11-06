Ohio State's offensive problems persist from Penn State to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Stroud thinks that Ohio State’s nine-point road win against Nebraska was more of a positive thing than a negative.
But afterwards, the redshirt freshman quarterback still wasn’t smiling.
It didn’t matter if he threw for more than 400 yards for the third time in his college career. It didn’t matter if he helped sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba break Ohio State’s record for most receptions in a single game with 15, breaking a record wide receiver David Boston held for 24 years.
Stroud’s focus was on the two throws he wanted back: the two interceptions. His focus was on the fact that Ohio State was unable to create a sense of balance that it was used to, recording 30 carries compared to 54 pass attempts.
After Ohio State’s 26-17 win against Nebraska, Stroud looked like the face of an offense that was out of whack, and the quarterback was not pleased.
“Of course I’m not smiling right now because I wanted to do more,” Stroud said. “I feel like I shouldn’t have forced the ball on some of those plays. I’m happy we won, but at the end of the day… it's like March Madness. You definitely need to enjoy the win, but we have to play a lot better.”
For the second-straight week, Ohio State recorded only 12 points as an offense, leaving the rest to kicker Noah Ruggles, who recorded 14 points on four field goals and two extra-points.
But Ryan Day was a bit more upbeat.
The Ohio State head coach admitted Ohio State can do better running the ball — recording 90 rushing yards on 30 carries: the Buckeyes’ first game with less than 100 rushing yards since their 2018 loss to Purdue — but said that Ohio State was just responding to what Nebraska’s defense was giving the offense.
The head coach said the offense remained “out of whack” with penalties — the same thing he said after Ohio State’s win against Penn State. The head coach mentioned Stroud’s 11-yard loss on a sack in the fourth quarter, coughing up the football and nearly losing possession in a one-score game before redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler fell on it to keep possession.
Day said Stroud probably wishes he had some plays back, and he wishes he had some calls back. He wishes there was more balance with his offense, comparing 30 rushes with 54 passes — something that made him incredibly frustrated after Ohio State’s loss to Oregon.
But his message seemed exactly the same as it was after the Penn State game. Day saw an offense that can grind out wins. It has some things to learn, it shot itself in the foot, but he’s proud of its performance.
“I think we’re moving the ball, we’re doing a good job that way,” Day said. ”We’re just not clean in some areas.
“But any time we are talking about this after a nine-point win on the road, it’s a good thing.”
Smith-Njigba’s day could not have gone much better.
The sophomore recorded career highs in both receptions (15) and receiving yards (240), becoming one of five receivers in Ohio State history to record more than 200 yards in a single game.
Smith-Njigba was consistent for an offense that lacked any real sense of consistency otherwise, whether it was senior wide receiver Chris Olave, who recorded seven receptions on 12 targets — the third-straight game in which his completion percentage was less than 70% for a receiver that caught 84.7% of targets last season — or the receiver room as a whole which, outside of Smith Njigba, brought in 14 receptions of 24 receptions.
“I just try and be there when they need me. I’m just a small piece,” Smith-Njigba said. “C.J., we have a nice little chemistry going. Offensive line protecting, him just getting me the ball, it’s been working out. Hopefully we build on that.”
TreVeyon Henderson couldn’t help much in terms of moving the ball either, recording two rushes for more than 10 yards compared with three carries for loss against the Cornhuskers.
“The run game hasn’t been what it’s been early in the season,” Wypler said. “I think, as a unit, we know and we understand that every game, the goal is that you try and run behind us and that we have to get movement and get some yards per carry. At the end of the day, we didn’t probably play our best, but we know now going into this week that we have to improve what we need to improve on.”
And for Stroud, through missing receivers and forcing balls into tight windows which allowed Nebraska to record four pass breakups and two interceptions, Day just said it was growing pains.
“It’s not easy. It’s just not,” Day said. “When you’re on the road against good teams like this, it’s going to be a grind, it’s going to be hard. There's going to be a lot of learning lessons along the way. He did some really good things, threw some very good footballs, made some good decisions, all part of the process.”
Stroud knows this is part of the process, this is part of growing a young offense. He knows his responsibilities increased because of the ineffectiveness of the run game — the second-straight week this occurred.
The problems from Penn State didn’t change. Really, it was the only thing about this offense that was consistent Saturday afternoon.
“I wanted to play well as an offense, we wanted to finish drives,” Stroud said.”But sometimes it doesn’t go our way and we have to keep fighting and persevere, and I think we did that.”
But Stroud still wasn’t smiling.
"It’s just getting to me more," he said of his turnovers, what he left on the field Saturday afternoon. "I don’t know why."