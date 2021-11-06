Ohio State's offensive problems persist from Penn State to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — C.J. Stroud thinks that Ohio State’s nine-point road win against Nebraska was more of a positive thing than a negative.

But afterwards, the redshirt freshman quarterback still wasn’t smiling.

It didn’t matter if he threw for more than 400 yards for the third time in his college career. It didn’t matter if he helped sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba break Ohio State’s record for most receptions in a single game with 15, breaking a record wide receiver David Boston held for 24 years.

Stroud’s focus was on the two throws he wanted back: the two interceptions. His focus was on the fact that Ohio State was unable to create a sense of balance that it was used to, recording 30 carries compared to 54 pass attempts.

After Ohio State’s 26-17 win against Nebraska, Stroud looked like the face of an offense that was out of whack, and the quarterback was not pleased.

“Of course I’m not smiling right now because I wanted to do more,” Stroud said. “I feel like I shouldn’t have forced the ball on some of those plays. I’m happy we won, but at the end of the day… it's like March Madness. You definitely need to enjoy the win, but we have to play a lot better.”

For the second-straight week, Ohio State recorded only 12 points as an offense, leaving the rest to kicker Noah Ruggles, who recorded 14 points on four field goals and two extra-points.

But Ryan Day was a bit more upbeat.

The Ohio State head coach admitted Ohio State can do better running the ball — recording 90 rushing yards on 30 carries: the Buckeyes’ first game with less than 100 rushing yards since their 2018 loss to Purdue — but said that Ohio State was just responding to what Nebraska’s defense was giving the offense.

The head coach said the offense remained “out of whack” with penalties — the same thing he said after Ohio State’s win against Penn State. The head coach mentioned Stroud’s 11-yard loss on a sack in the fourth quarter, coughing up the football and nearly losing possession in a one-score game before redshirt freshman center Luke Wypler fell on it to keep possession.

Day said Stroud probably wishes he had some plays back, and he wishes he had some calls back. He wishes there was more balance with his offense, comparing 30 rushes with 54 passes — something that made him incredibly frustrated after Ohio State’s loss to Oregon.

But his message seemed exactly the same as it was after the Penn State game. Day saw an offense that can grind out wins. It has some things to learn, it shot itself in the foot, but he’s proud of its performance.

“I think we’re moving the ball, we’re doing a good job that way,” Day said. ”We’re just not clean in some areas.

“But any time we are talking about this after a nine-point win on the road, it’s a good thing.”