COLUMBUS, Ohio – Back in December, Ryan Day equated the interior of the offensive line to a spearhead that helped Ohio State’s offense move down the field for points.

The Buckeyes will be returning two-thirds of the spearhead in 2020, with only Jonah Jackson departing for the NFL. Along with Josh Myers and Wyatt Davis on the inside, Thayer Munford will provide experience on the edge to help bolster an offensive line that will look to hit the ground running following an unusual offseason brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Ohio State is positioned for success up front in 2020, the quarantine could derail positive momentum built up by the group in 2019, but Greg Studrawa said the leadership of the returning starters has helped with the adjustment.

“Those guys do a great job telling everybody what they need to do, what they need to get done,” Studrawa said April 22.