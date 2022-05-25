Ohio State's offensive line prepares for the next level

Justin Frye never had the experience Paris Johnson Jr.'s currently having.

The Ohio State offensive line coach and associate head coach for the offense was always a starter, setting a school record with 45 consecutive starts at Indiana between 2002-06, being voted as a team captain and the team’s most outstanding offensive lineman.

He was talked about as a “tough kid,” a “great kid,” a “smart football player.” Johnson gets all those attributes too, but attached with the descriptors of “former five-star” and “eventual first-round NFL Draft pick.”

Frye was never at that level. But that doesn’t mean he’s changing his interactions with Johnson heading into what could be an incredibly important season.

As spring turns to summer, the offensive line coach is re-teaching last season’s starting right guard the left tackle position, perfecting the footwork changes and technical adjustments of coming back outside after spending his college career inside as a converted five-star tackle.

Frye understands where Johnson’s future is heading. He can already picture how his NFL Combine will go, saying the Cincinnati native will blow it out of the water and test incredibly well.

He just has to get his left tackle to that place.

“I mean, he’s a high-level player,” Frye said. “We’re going to get him there to play that way because ultimately (that’s) what you have to do: you press play and you get to play like a first-round draft pick.”

As spring turned to summer, that became the rallying cry for the most-senior members of Frye’s room, with players like Johnson, Dawand Jones, Luke Wypler and Matthew Jones coming to a point where they are competing not only to better the line and the offense as a whole, but to build their resume for what comes next.