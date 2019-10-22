COLUMBUS, Ohio - With every passing day, anticipation grows for No. 3 Ohio State’s matchup with No. 13 Wisconsin. Despite the Badgers inexplicable 24-23 loss to Illinois, Wisconsin still boasts the best defense in the nation, and what better challenge for an Ohio State team that has been largely untested?

The narrative is overused and clichéd, but this truly does appear to be a contest between an unstoppable force in Ohio State’s offense vs. an immovable object in Wisconsin’s defense. The Badgers impressively own basically every defensive statistic in the country while Ohio State’s offense is third in points per game (49.7) and rushing yards per game (287.6). The Buckeyes are going to have to play their best game against a Badger squad giving up less than 200 yards per game, and conversely, Wisconsin is facing an offense unlike anything they’ve seen this season.

For an offense who hasn’t faced much of a push when they go down the field, Ryan Day is looking forward to the opportunity to see where his offense is at. While performances against top 40 teams in total defense like Indiana, Michigan State, Cincinnati and Northwestern are encouraging, there truly isn’t going to be a better litmus test for Day’s offense than going against the best defense in the nation.

“I think it's always a good benchmark to figure out where you're at. This is the No. 1 defense in the country. We consider ourselves to be one of the top offenses in the country. Find out where we're at,” Day said. “I think it is. You want to play good. You have to make sure you take care of the ball against guys like this. You got to be physical. You got to take care of it, for sure. Got to play good situational. They do a really good job on third down, in the red zone. They're really physical. They got talent on the edges.”

For a Wisconsin team that is good in all areas on defense, only allowing 60.9 rushing yards and 135.4 passing yards per game (both best in the nation), it’s an interesting challenge for Ohio State who has had no difficulty doing whatever they want to opposing defenses. Justin Fields is averaging 213 passing yards per game and his completion percentage has only dropped below 66 percent in one game, while J.K. Dobbins is rushing for 135 yards per game and has only dipped below six yards per carry once.

The offense has remained consistent regardless of the opponent, so against a Wisconsin team that does everything well, Day, Kevin Wilson and Mike Yurcich are going to have to get creative to find yards.

“But this is a good defense. It's hard to find areas to attack them. They're good in all areas. It's going to be hard. Illinois did find a couple things,” Day said. “But that's why we spend so much time game planning, making sure we go through everything.”