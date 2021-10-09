Ohio State's offense finds rhythm, believes it's not close to peaking

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State really didn’t need another score. Facing a 4th-and-1 at the Maryland 30-yard line, the Buckeyes already held on to a substantial 42-10 lead in the middle of the third quarter.

But redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud sensed doubt surrounding him, his offense, his team, his program. It’s a space where Stroud thrives, that “Ohio Against the World,” mentality he said he brought to the Rutgers game: his coming-out party after returning to the field from a lingering shoulder injury.

It was as if someone in his head was telling Stroud Ohio State still wasn’t good enough, that its season was over.

Stroud was pissed off. And he viewed that 4th-and-1 as an opportunity to shut people up.

Instead of handing the ball off to running back Master Teague up the gut for a first down, Stroud took the snap, leaned forward on a fake, basically telling the Maryland defense, “Watch this,” and stepped back.

Stroud took two steps and fired across the middle of the field, seeing senior wide receiver Chris Olave on a streak in the slot facing man coverage, trusting that the receiver would do his job. Despite a tight window — made even tighter by a pass interference penalty by the Maryland defender — Olave secured the 30-yard touchdown.

Instead of a bombastic celebration, though, Olave was met by Teague, by the offensive line, by Stroud with a simple handshake.

This is an offense that means business.

“I’m not really surprised,” Olave said. “We have one of the best play callers in the game in Coach Day, so we just dial it up at practice, we run it exactly in the game how it is in practice.”



