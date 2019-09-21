COLUMBUS, Ohio - As the football sailed out of the back of the end zone after Justin Fields was stripped and Miami (Ohio) took an early lead off the safety, things seemed in disarray in Ohio Stadium. The defense was giving up chunk plays like we hadn’t seen this season and while it was only one drive for the offense, it still led to an opponent taking the lead for the first time this season.

Miami (Ohio) kicked a field goal on their ensuing drive to make it 5-0 halfway through the first quarter, and while it was concerning to see the early mishaps by the offense and special teams, Fields said the coaching staff and the rest of the team were never concerned about the adversity.

“No, not really. I mean, Coach [Ryan Day] always tells us that were going to eventually get punched in the face so it’s about how we responded,” Fields said. “I think we responded in a great way. Just have to keep doing it.”

While the first quarter was shaky for Ohio State, the second quarter began an offensive campaign of record breaking proportions. Fields found K.J. Hill on a 53-yard touchdown just 24 seconds into the quarter, and after the first career interception by Jeff Okudah of Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert, Fields again found the end zone just 32 seconds later on a seven-yard keeper.

It would take a bit of time to describe every time Ohio State scored again in the second quarter, but here’s the short of it; the Buckeyes found the end zone four more times, once by another touchdown run by Fields and three times through the air with a touchdown pass to Binjimen Victor and two touchdown passes to Chris Olave.

“I think it was a pretty good stretch. I don’t know about the best stretch we’ve had,” Fields said. “But it was a good stretch and I think we did a great job in the second quarter executing and doing our job.”

Even if Fields doesn’t think this was Ohio State’s best stretch on offense, history disagrees.

The 42-point second quarter by the Ohio State offense is the most points ever put up in a single quarter by the Buckeyes, at least dating back to 1960. The previous record was a 34-point clip in the first quarter against Florida A&M in 2013.

Six touchdowns in the second quarter is also the most ever scored in a single quarter by Ohio State, again topping the five touchdowns accounted for in the first quarter against Florida A&M.