Despite Tunmise Adeleye's decommitment from the Buckeyes last week, the program still holds the top spot in the Rivals Team Rankings. If Ryan Day's staff closes out on a few more top targets, then Ohio State's 2021 class could finish as one of the highest-rated classes we have ever seen.

Even with how special this current group of commits is, however, next year's cycle could present the program with an opportunity to take things to another level. Ohio State currently holds pledges from a handful of Rivals250 juniors, with three of them being top-25 overall players nationally.

The latest prospect to join the Buckeyes' 2022 class is Dasan McCullough, a coveted defender out of Overland Park, Kansas.

It's been only a couple of days since his commitment, but McCullough is already working to recruit key Ohio State targets and is excited about the future of the football team.