Ohio State's new-look linebacker room keeps same goal

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cody Simon made it clear that Dallas Gant was still a brother to the Ohio State linebackers room.

“We always treat him the same,” the sophomore middle linebacker stated. “Nothing really changes here.”

But without Gant, who entered the transfer portal Sept. 22, and without senior K’Vaughan Pope, who was dismissed from the team Sunday and also entered the transfer portal Monday, the Ohio State linebacker room hasn’t changed its focus.

The goal is still a trip to Indianapolis for a chance at a Big Ten championship. It just may be a more condensed cast of characters that will have to get them there.

And in Ohio State’s first game without Gant, a game in which Pope didn’t take a snap, leading to an outburst on the sideline, the Buckeyes linebackers actually stepped up.

Linebackers Teradja Mitchell, who had two tackles for loss for four lost yards, and Steele Chambers, who added one tackle for loss and a pass break up while also posting a 85.8 defensive grade rating by Pro Football Focus, were graded as champions.

As a unit, the linebackers helped contain the Akron running game, allowing 76 yards rushing and Zips backs to average 1.9 yards per carry.

It was the second-straight week that the defense had allowed less than 80 yards rushing to an opposing offense, giving up 73 yards and no touchdowns on 26 carries by Tulsa in Week 3.

“I think we are just building momentum,” Chambers said. “We have a bunch of great guys in spots, but we just don’t have the experience in some spots. Now we are starting to gain it and we’re just moving forward.

“We just have a really tight knit group. We’re really going to have to feed off each other. We’re just going to do what we set out to do at the beginning of the season.”



