Ohio State's new coaches establish recruiting relationships immediately

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Tim Walton had to be recruited to play at Ohio State once.

Sitting at a table on the edge of a practice field where he was once developed as a cornerback, the Buckeyes’ new secondary and cornerbacks coach reminisced, remembering only a few out-of-state players on his teams in the early 90’s.

He remembered Ohio State as a brand, a national brand even. But now it's one that has only grown, stretching across the country through his numerous coaching stops since.

“The brand is the brand, but it is next level,” Walton said.

This is a brand Ohio State’s new assistant coaches were thrust into from the moment they signed the dotted line of their contract.

Walton, assistant head coach of the offensive and offensive line coach Justin Frye, safeties coach Perry Eliano and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Jim Knowles have been around the country, helping Ohio State finish out its 2022 class, meeting members of the class for the first time, while also getting a head start on 2023 and beyond.

To head coach Ryan Day, all these four needed were attributes he already knew they had, things he hired each of them for: their relationship building and development skills; aspects translate from program to program, no matter what logo a coach is wearing on a polo shirt in a high school or a living room.

When recruiting, those are the only two things Frye focuses on: showing recruits how he will develop them and showing families and those around the recruit how he will take care of him off the field.

It is that simple. Frye’s approach is bare bones, focusing on the foundations and the basics.

All recruiting is to Ohio State’s offensive line coach is relationships, identifying the kids he knows can play for the Buckeyes and uphold the standard it has, and figuring out how to get those players to Columbus.

“For me, it’s not with cool Instagram edits or dancing or music or whatever that stuff is. You have to go in and hit the ground running with the high school coach, the parents, the mentors, with whoever is helping the kid make a decision,” Frye said. “Does this logo help? Absolutely. You are going after a higher-caliber kid. But at the same time, he’s still a kid you have to build the right way.”