BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State's NCAA Tournament résumé, one week from Selection Sunday

The wait is almost over.

After months of projections, topsy-turvy play, and overall Big Ten chaos, Ohio State is less than a week away from learning its official place in the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.

Ending the regular season on a four-game losing streak won't help the Buckeyes' case much, but the fact that three of those losses came at the hands of projected No. 1 or No. 2 seeds gives Chris Holtmann and company some wiggle room.

The Buckeyes will play the winner of Minnesota-Northwestern on Thursday afternoon in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. With a win, they'll have a third shot to knock off Purdue and a solid chance at sealing Holtmann's best Big Dance seeding as a head coach.

Buckle up. There's a lot of basketball still to be played.



Following the format of our friends at GoldandBlack.com, let's review Ohio State's tournament résumé as we inch towards one of the strangest postseasons in the history of March Madness.