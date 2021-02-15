BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State's NCAA Tournament résumé, four weeks from Selection Sunday

After an unforeseen 2020 without America's favorite bracket-based event, we're finally nearing the most wonderful time of the year. March 14 marks the beginning of that one-month period where college basketball dominates the national landscape, where conference tournaments run morning to night, where everyone becomes a bracketologist and everything revolves around a 68-team tournament filled with powerhouses and Cinderella stories.

That's right. The Big Dance is coming. Following the format of our friends at GoldandBlack.com, let's review Ohio State's (very impressive) tournament résumé as we inch towards one of the strangest postseasons in the history of March Madness.



Basic Info

Record: 17-4 (11-4 Big Ten), 10-1 home, 6-3 away, 1-0 neutral

AP Poll: No. 4

Coaches Poll: No. 5

NET: No. 7

KenPom: No. 7

KenPom strength of schedule: No. 13



Big Ten standings through 2/14 Rank Team Big Ten Bracket Matrix Avg. Seed NET 1 Michigan 9-1 1.04 3 2 Illinois 10-3 1.97 4 3 Ohio State

11-4 1.14 7

4 Iowa 9-5 3.43 8 5 Wisconsin 9-6 4.57 18 6 Purdue 8-6 6.05 27 7 Rutgers 8-7 6.74 30 8 Indiana 6-7 10.21 51 9 Minnesota 6-8 8.75 53 10 Maryland 5-9 N/A 36 11 Michigan State

4-8 N/A 94 12 Penn State

4-9 N/A 39 13 Northwestern 3-11 N/A 91 14 Nebraska 1-9 N/A 141

Quadrant Wins/Losses

Quadrants are used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee to determine how impressive a team's slate of wins is. They're based on the committee's NET rankings. Here, Ohio State's quadrant record appears in parentheses next to the definition of said quadrant.

Q1 (8-3): Home vs. NET 1-30, Neutral vs. NET 1-50, Away vs. NET 1-75

Wins: Notre Dame (away), UCLA (neutral), Rutgers (home), Rutgers (away), Illinois (away), Wisconsin (away), Iowa (away), Maryland (away)

Losses: Purdue (away), Minnesota (away), Purdue (home)

Q2 (2-1): Home vs. NET 31-75, Neutral vs. NET 51-100, Away vs. NET 76-135

Wins: Penn State (home), Indiana (home)

Losses: Northwestern (away)

Q3 (4-0): Home vs. NET 76-160, Neutral vs. NET 101-200, Away vs. NET 136-240

Wins: Morehead State (home), Nebraska (home), Northwestern (home), Michigan State (home)

Q4 (3-0): Everything else

Wins: Illinois State (home), UMass-Lowell (home), Cleveland State (home)





Bracketology

Bracket Matrix: No. 1 seed (composite), 1.14 (average)

ESPN: No. 1 seed (through 2/12)

CBS Sports: No. 1 seed (through 2/14)

NCAA.com: No. 1 seed (through 2/10)



The Outlook