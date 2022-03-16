Ohio State's NCAA Tournament newcomers face win-or-go-home mentality

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Ahrens has been thinking about Ohio State’s loss to Oral Roberts since it happened.

It’s history that can’t be erased, something that fueled the Buckeyes through summer workouts and into the 2021-22 season. Now, on Friday, Ahrens and Co. have a chance to respond, facing Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

“We’re excited to get out there on Friday, cut loose and leave it all out there,” the Ohio State senior forward said.

Cedric Russell wasn’t there. He wasn’t at Mackey Arena last season, experiencing what Ohio State experienced firsthand.

But he knows enough that he doesn’t want it to happen again.

“Whatever I can do to help us not repeat that and go out and put our best foot forward, it’s what I’m willing to do,” Russell said.

That was Russell’s goal coming into his final season of eligibility, wanting to experience the NCAA Tournament, somewhere he had never been in his four previous seasons at Louisiana. The redshirt senior guard is not alone, as seven other players join him without ever having touched the floor in the win-or-go-home spectacle of March Madness.

Meechie Johnson Jr., Eugene Brown III and Harrison Hookfin were all on the bench for the Buckeyes’ loss to Oral Roberts, while Russell, freshmen Malaki Branham and Kalen Etzler, who redshirted his first season, and redshirt senior transfers Joey Brunk, who was a part of two NCAA Tournament runs with Butler, but never saw the court, and Jamari Wheeler, come into Friday without postseason experience.

It’s something Ahrens kind of has to take charge on, encouraging them and giving each of his teammates perspective on what it will be like.

“We always tell the guys this is the best time of the year,” Ahrens said. “This is everything you’ve sacrificed for. No matter what seed you are or if you are predicted to win or not, anything’s possible. It’s the best time of the year.”