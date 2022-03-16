Ohio State's NCAA Tournament newcomers face win-or-go-home mentality
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Ahrens has been thinking about Ohio State’s loss to Oral Roberts since it happened.
It’s history that can’t be erased, something that fueled the Buckeyes through summer workouts and into the 2021-22 season. Now, on Friday, Ahrens and Co. have a chance to respond, facing Loyola Chicago in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
“We’re excited to get out there on Friday, cut loose and leave it all out there,” the Ohio State senior forward said.
Cedric Russell wasn’t there. He wasn’t at Mackey Arena last season, experiencing what Ohio State experienced firsthand.
But he knows enough that he doesn’t want it to happen again.
“Whatever I can do to help us not repeat that and go out and put our best foot forward, it’s what I’m willing to do,” Russell said.
That was Russell’s goal coming into his final season of eligibility, wanting to experience the NCAA Tournament, somewhere he had never been in his four previous seasons at Louisiana. The redshirt senior guard is not alone, as seven other players join him without ever having touched the floor in the win-or-go-home spectacle of March Madness.
Meechie Johnson Jr., Eugene Brown III and Harrison Hookfin were all on the bench for the Buckeyes’ loss to Oral Roberts, while Russell, freshmen Malaki Branham and Kalen Etzler, who redshirted his first season, and redshirt senior transfers Joey Brunk, who was a part of two NCAA Tournament runs with Butler, but never saw the court, and Jamari Wheeler, come into Friday without postseason experience.
It’s something Ahrens kind of has to take charge on, encouraging them and giving each of his teammates perspective on what it will be like.
“We always tell the guys this is the best time of the year,” Ahrens said. “This is everything you’ve sacrificed for. No matter what seed you are or if you are predicted to win or not, anything’s possible. It’s the best time of the year.”
Heading into the first round, Chris Holtmann sees a team that feels the excitement tournament time brings, embracing the mentality of what these games mean despite coming off the tough stretch and turning their focus forward.
The Ohio State head coach knows that his players will get a feel for “such a unique experience,” something the Buckeyes will have to do against a Loyola Chicago team that has nine players returning from a team that advanced to the regional semifinal as an eight-seed in 2021, including five players that average more than 20 minutes per game.
But once it’s tip-off, Holtmann said, all the weight and the spectacle is out the door. The focus remains that same as every other game: competing at a high level and doing your job.
“You are always literally taking it one possession at a time in this tournament,” Holtmann said. “I think this has to be our focus. It’s literally one possession at a time. Have fun with it, take it one possession at a time and be aggressive and attack on both ends.”
That’s the mentality Russell has to have.
He came to Ohio State to play in games like this, to be able to say that he played in an NCAA Tournament. But it still takes the same preparation and the same mindset of being the most competitive team when the game tips off.
That doesn’t mean the feeling behind it isn’t heightened for the redshirt senior guard.
He knows what happened last year.
“It all gets multiplied when it’s win or go home. Definitely, the approach, it’s magnified,” Russell said. “You can’t really get ahead of yourself. At the end of the day, it’s still the same 40-minute game. You just have to take advantage of each possession where everything matters that much more.
“I’m not saying it's just another game because, at the end of the day, we either advance or we don’t. That’s the approach and the mindset going into it, but not to get too far ahead of it and take it as another game and go out and put your best foot forward.”