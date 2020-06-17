 BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State's most potent offenses, and why 2020 could top them all
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-17 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio State's most potent offenses, and why 2020 could top them all

Justin Fields and the Ohio State offense could be historically prolific in 2020.
Justin Fields and the Ohio State offense could be historically prolific in 2020. (Scott Stuart)
Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

The statistical proliferation of Ohio State’s offense has evolved to such an extent that in order to set the new program high-bar, it need only compete with the previous year.

No team in Ohio State history has put up more average yards of total offense than either of the past two teams, and the 2019 Buckeyes were the highest-scoring of any of their predecessors.

Ohio State had never averaged 500 yards of total offense until 2013, but the feat has now been repeated four times, to the point that anything less would be underwhelming.

First as co-offensive coordinator but now as head coach, Ryan Day has helped usher in the most prolific offenses in school history. But for the first time since he arrived at Ohio State in 2017, Day will return a starting quarterback, with Heisman favorite Justin Fields seeming poised to rewrite offensive records of which the ink has barely dried.

It will come as little surprise if Day, Fields and the Buckeye offense put up bigger numbers than any unit before it in 2020, but to do so it must surpass each potent Ohio State offense of yesteryear –– and some of the best might date back further than you’d expect.

Ohio State total offense
Rank Year Avg. (yards) Head coach

No. 1

2018

534.7

Urban Meyer

No. 2

2019

530.4

Ryan Day

No. 3

2013

511.9

Urban Meyer

No. 4

2014

511.6

Urban Meyer

No. 5

2017

506.2

Urban Meyer

No. 6

1998

497.6

John Cooper

No. 7

1969

493.2

Woody Hayes

No. 8

1995

478.7

John Cooper

No. 9

2016

459.2

Urban Meyer

No. 10

2010

448.6

Jim Tressel
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}