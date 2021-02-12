Ohio State is primed to have a blockbuster NFL Draft class come the end of April, but that's nothing new in the history of the program.

Just last year, 10 Buckeyes were selected before the end of the draft, and that was just the seventh-biggest haul of Ohio State players in any NFL Draft, dating back to its inception in 1936.

The only time in draft history that no Buckeyes were selected was 1998, and that anomaly has no chance of repeating itself in 2021.

Quarterback Justin Fields is a near-lock to be taken in the first several picks of the first round, with offensive guard Wyatt Davis, cornerback Shaun Wade, center Josh Myers and a handful of other Buckeyes sure to go in some unknown order thereafter.

We took a look at where each Buckeye prospect is projected to be taken back in January, starting with the offense and then moving to the defense. In total, it seems likely that at least nine Ohio State players will be selected this year, if not one or two more, but even a conservative estimate would put 2021 among the top 11 largest classes in Buckeye history.

Today, we're taking a look back at all seven times that double-digit Buckeyes were selected in a single draft, beginning with last year's heralded group.