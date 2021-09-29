Ohio State's investment in RB TreVeyon Henderson is paying off

COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson has always been a money guy.

Growing up, he said his mother used to tell him that he would get gray hair stressing, thinking about money. In his final years of high school, the freshman spent time reading about wealth, learning how money works. And by the time he stepped into Ohio State’s running back room, he was already an investor.

Numbers seem to come easy to Henderson. But when it comes to carries on the football field, it’s a number that doesn’t seem to matter to him.

“I have to do whatever my team needs me to do,” Henderson said. “If it’s 10, if it’s 10, if it’s 30, whatever. I just got to do what I got to do.”

No matter how many carries Henderson has received in a game, he always seems to make the most of them. The freshman running back has scored seven of Ohio State’s 23 total touchdowns, leading the team in all-purpose yards: averaging 136.3 per game, nearly 36 more than junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson in second place.

The freshman is averaging 109.8 rushing yards per game, carrying the ball nearly 10 yards per touch through four games.

Coming into Ohio State without a senior high school season under his belt, Henderson still expected to play. He expected to contribute, getting on the practice field as soon as he first arrived in January, immersing himself into the running back room and the weight room, becoming the next product of assistant athletic director for football sports performance Mickey Marotti.

But there was still a lot to learn. And there was a room filled with experience waiting to help him.

Henderson said redshirt freshman Miyan Williams and redshirt junior Master Teague both took him under his wing, teaching him what to expect from the speed of the game, coming from high school to Division 1 college football.

Coming in hungry, using an increased work ethic through the spring and the summer, Henderson used his competitive nature with Williams and Teague too, pushing him to match the level they brought to running backs coach Tony Alford’s room.

“I’m a competitor. I like to compete. We have great running backs in our room, so when you are practicing with great running backs, you are able to push you further,” Henderson said. “Some days, you find yourself not wanting to go. But that one running back, he feels like going, so it pushes me to go too.”



