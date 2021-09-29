Ohio State's investment in RB TreVeyon Henderson is paying off
COLUMBUS, Ohio — TreVeyon Henderson has always been a money guy.
Growing up, he said his mother used to tell him that he would get gray hair stressing, thinking about money. In his final years of high school, the freshman spent time reading about wealth, learning how money works. And by the time he stepped into Ohio State’s running back room, he was already an investor.
Numbers seem to come easy to Henderson. But when it comes to carries on the football field, it’s a number that doesn’t seem to matter to him.
“I have to do whatever my team needs me to do,” Henderson said. “If it’s 10, if it’s 10, if it’s 30, whatever. I just got to do what I got to do.”
No matter how many carries Henderson has received in a game, he always seems to make the most of them. The freshman running back has scored seven of Ohio State’s 23 total touchdowns, leading the team in all-purpose yards: averaging 136.3 per game, nearly 36 more than junior wide receiver Garrett Wilson in second place.
The freshman is averaging 109.8 rushing yards per game, carrying the ball nearly 10 yards per touch through four games.
Coming into Ohio State without a senior high school season under his belt, Henderson still expected to play. He expected to contribute, getting on the practice field as soon as he first arrived in January, immersing himself into the running back room and the weight room, becoming the next product of assistant athletic director for football sports performance Mickey Marotti.
But there was still a lot to learn. And there was a room filled with experience waiting to help him.
Henderson said redshirt freshman Miyan Williams and redshirt junior Master Teague both took him under his wing, teaching him what to expect from the speed of the game, coming from high school to Division 1 college football.
Coming in hungry, using an increased work ethic through the spring and the summer, Henderson used his competitive nature with Williams and Teague too, pushing him to match the level they brought to running backs coach Tony Alford’s room.
“I’m a competitor. I like to compete. We have great running backs in our room, so when you are practicing with great running backs, you are able to push you further,” Henderson said. “Some days, you find yourself not wanting to go. But that one running back, he feels like going, so it pushes me to go too.”
That’s a competitive nature that hasn’t stopped.
It’s continued into the season, something head coach Ryan Day said that he’s seen especially from Teague.
“I thought Master ran harder last week,” Day said. “He did some very good things and I think he continues to build on that. This is a guy who could have gotten frustrated along the way, but hasn’t. He’s just kept working and I've been very, very impressed with that. He’s playing good football right now. He deserves to run.”
Day said that the running back rotation is not set in stone, and that both Teague and Williams are continuing to work. However, the head coach has seen the redshirt junior assert himself to that No. 2 spot over the past two weeks.
But that doesn’t separate the running back room. It unites Henderson, Teague, Williams and freshman Evan Pryor.
“None of the running backs hate on another running back,” Henderson said. “We all just work. We are all proud of each other. We are always supporting each other and picking each other up.”
But Ohio State made the investment on Henderson — the former four-star running back from Hopewell, Va. Despite not having games to play his senior year of high school, Henderson continued to work out, waiting for when that opportunity would pay off.
And heading into the bulk of Big Ten play, Henderson seems to be reaping those rewards.
“I expected to play. I put in a lot of work,” Henderson said. “I wanted to get on the field early and it ended up happening.”