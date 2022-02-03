 Ohio State's game against Iowa postponed
Ohio State's game against Iowa postponed

Colin Gay
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State not has some more adversity in its 2021-22 schedule.

The Buckeyes' scheduled game against Iowa Thursday night against Iowa has been postponed due to travel cancellations from Iowa and inclement weather in the Midwest,.

According to a source, Iowa had a mechanical issue with its plane with the initial plan of traveling to Ohio State Wednesday night.

Both teams will work with the Big Ten Conference on a potential date to reschedule the game.

Ohio State is also looking for a date to reschedule a game with Nebraska after the Cornhuskers were forced to postpone their Jan. 22 matchup due to COVID-19 problems within their program.

Ohio State's next scheduled game is Sunday at home against Maryland.

