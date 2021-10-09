Ohio State's defensive transformation brings results against Maryland

“You are not always right, but you do the best job you think at that moment to make a strong decision, because that’s what leadership is.”

“When you go through a loss, you have to figure out what the issues are and get them fixed the best you can,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “You want to act, but you don’t want to overreact and identify exactly what team you have -- personnel, scheme, coaching and do the best you can.

This is an Ohio State defense that’s seen dramatic change since then, moving Coombs up to the coaching box and secondary coach Matt Barnes to the field level to call the plays. It’s a defense that took collective responsibility for what happened against Oregon, for what led to allowing 501 yards the next week to Tulsa.

“The standard of our defense is one of excellence,” Coombs said. “The standard is very high. I have to do a better job.”

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Four weeks ago, Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs took the podium at Ohio Stadium. He stood confident, ready to face what was coming, the response to his defense just allowing 505 offensive yards and five touchdowns, leading to Ohio State’s first regular-season loss since 2018.

Coombs did not take the podium Saturday. Instead, Day said the defensive coordinator received the game ball for his resiliency, showing up in the midst of changed responsibilities and duties.

Over each of the past three games, Day’s seen stability from his defensive coaches, from Coombs and Barnes to Larry Johnson on the defensive line and Al Washington with the linebackers.

“All those guys working together, starting to see it through one lens and you can see it out there,” Day said.

The confidence has begun to show results too. Ohio State has recorded nine interceptions in its last four games, returning one for a touchdown in each of those contests.

In each of the last three games, Ohio State has not allowed more than 350 yards in a game, recording 24 tackles for loss and 15 sacks, allowing 37 combined points.

Against Maryland, that energy continued.

Eleven players shared nine tackles for loss, while four defensive ends — Cormontae Hamilton, Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau and Javontae Jean-Baptiste — defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and linebacker Steele Chambers shared five sacks. Cornerback Ryan Watts recorded an interception — his second-straight game with a takeaway — and safety Craig Young took home the pick-six, all while allowing 1.6 yards per rush compared to two passing touchdowns.

“I think you guys can tell that we are playing with a lot more energy,” Chambers said. “We’re definitely getting more comfortable with the system that we put in. Ithink we have more trust in each other that we will get our jobs done.”

To linebacker Cody Simon, who tied with Chambers for the team lead with seven tackles, football is about adaptation, moving forward from that Oregon loss and changing what needed to be changed.

But one thing Simon hasn’t seen change is Coombs.

“Every day he comes in with the most amount of energy. Always ready to go, always helping the defense out,” Simon said. “Twenty four, seven, he’s always ready to go.

“He stuck through it and he’s still doing his thing.”

Day knows the defense isn’t fixed.

“The confidence is there, it’s strong,” the head coach said. “We have a lot of football to play and some very good opponents in the second half of the season. We haven’t done anything just yet, but we are building on it.”

But these last few games have shown something that Ohio State didn’t see from its defense against Oregon or Tulsa: energy, something that Marcus Williamson showed extensive amounts of against the Terrapins.

The redshirt senior earned a start at cover safety after playing only 69 snaps through the first six games. Prior to the game, Williamson showed his passion, standing in the middle of his defensive backs, hyping them up, showing that energy, showing that passion; something, he said, means the world to him.

That’s the difference between the defense now and what it was against Oregon and Tulsa. It has something to back it up.

“I wouldn’t necessarily say more aggressive,” Williamson said. “I think that just as a team, we’re showing that toughness on the field. It’s shown in the plays.”