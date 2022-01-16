Ohio State's defensive potential comes alive against Penn State

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Holtmann knew what Penn State was going to bring: low-possession games with a slow tempo, forcing the Ohio State defense to stay through the Nittany Lions’ offensive sets until the play clock was nearly finished.

Sunday’s game was going to be a grind game for the Buckeyes, something redshirt senior guard and Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler heard from the coaching staff, encouraging the players to be prepared for the grind.

In the first five minutes of play, Ohio State didn’t seem prepared for that grind.

The Nittany Lions had its offense rolling from the get go, scoring six straight with a Sam Sessoms jumper, a John Harrar free throw and a Greg Lee 3 before Ohio State was on the board, forcing an early Buckeyes timeout after taking an early 10-4 lead.

In the huddle, the message was succinct and memorable: Lock back in, something Holtmann reiterated over and over. Ohio State had to guard better for longer periods of time.

“A game like this was going to require… you were going to have to play 28 seconds of defense,” Holtmann said. “If you can’t do that, they are probably going to beat you. You have to play 28 seconds of defense, not every time, but in a lot of cases and I think for the last 35 minutes, we were really good.”

Ohio State came out of the huddle after five minutes and played like an entirely different defense.

The Buckeyes were ferocious, giving the Nittany Lions no room to work offensively, forcing turnovers and shot-clock violations, recording blocks, forcing a five-minute scoreless streak and a seven-minute streak of no Penn State field goals in the first half.

Ohio State ruled the glass, out-rebounding Penn State, 37-30, adding nine offensive rebounds with seven second-chance points. It was the first time in four games the Nittany Lions have been out-rebounded by an opponent.

“It’s kind of just a team thing that we focus on: ‘Go and hit your man,’” 6-foot-6 guard Eugene Brown III said about Ohio State’s rebounding approach. “Last game, it was a lot of long rebounds going over our heads. We were kind of focusing on that going into this game, trying to control as many possessions as we can, not letting them get any second-chance opportunities.”