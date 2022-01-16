Ohio State's defensive potential comes alive against Penn State
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chris Holtmann knew what Penn State was going to bring: low-possession games with a slow tempo, forcing the Ohio State defense to stay through the Nittany Lions’ offensive sets until the play clock was nearly finished.
Sunday’s game was going to be a grind game for the Buckeyes, something redshirt senior guard and Penn State transfer Jamari Wheeler heard from the coaching staff, encouraging the players to be prepared for the grind.
In the first five minutes of play, Ohio State didn’t seem prepared for that grind.
The Nittany Lions had its offense rolling from the get go, scoring six straight with a Sam Sessoms jumper, a John Harrar free throw and a Greg Lee 3 before Ohio State was on the board, forcing an early Buckeyes timeout after taking an early 10-4 lead.
In the huddle, the message was succinct and memorable: Lock back in, something Holtmann reiterated over and over. Ohio State had to guard better for longer periods of time.
“A game like this was going to require… you were going to have to play 28 seconds of defense,” Holtmann said. “If you can’t do that, they are probably going to beat you. You have to play 28 seconds of defense, not every time, but in a lot of cases and I think for the last 35 minutes, we were really good.”
Ohio State came out of the huddle after five minutes and played like an entirely different defense.
The Buckeyes were ferocious, giving the Nittany Lions no room to work offensively, forcing turnovers and shot-clock violations, recording blocks, forcing a five-minute scoreless streak and a seven-minute streak of no Penn State field goals in the first half.
Ohio State ruled the glass, out-rebounding Penn State, 37-30, adding nine offensive rebounds with seven second-chance points. It was the first time in four games the Nittany Lions have been out-rebounded by an opponent.
“It’s kind of just a team thing that we focus on: ‘Go and hit your man,’” 6-foot-6 guard Eugene Brown III said about Ohio State’s rebounding approach. “Last game, it was a lot of long rebounds going over our heads. We were kind of focusing on that going into this game, trying to control as many possessions as we can, not letting them get any second-chance opportunities.”
It was a defense that allowed 56 points — the third time Ohio State has allowed less than 60 points in a game this season, something the Buckeyes did three times in the entire 2020-21 season. It was a defense that forced 10 turnovers and allowed a 39.6% shooting percentage.
It’s a defense that worked. It was a defense Holtmann called Ohio State’s best defensive performance since Christmas.
“We’ve been guarding people, we’ve been playing the style of offense that kind of takes time on the other end of the court. It’s keeping us in games,” Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said. “We’re not here to stay in games, though. We’re here to win games. That’s what we want to continue to do.”
For Wheeler, this was the goal heading in.
He said the Ohio State defense hasn’t been what the players have wanted it to be for these past few games, allowing 78 points against Wisconsin and 87 points against Northwestern.
The entire focus was on getting stops with whatever means necessary, whether it through rebounding or through 50/50 balls, like redshirt senior forward Kyle Young’s steal in the final 90 seconds of the game, which Holtmann called “the play of the game.”
It was a game where Ohio State struggled offensively too, recording scoreless streaks along with the ones the defense forced against Penn State, including one for the final 5:07 of the game.
But to Wheeler, in Big Ten play, it really doesn’t matter sometimes how a win looks. It just matters if his team got the job done.
It wasn’t perfect, but the Buckeyes got their job done Sunday afternoon.
“We don’t take winning for granted because we know how hard it is to win in the Big Ten,” Wheeler said. “The Big Ten is the best league, so every win is going to be ugly wins, hard wins, pretty wins, things like that. Just do everything it takes to get the win because at the end of the day, that’s all we care about. It doesn’t matter how it look.”