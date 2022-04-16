Ohio State's defensive line displays depth in spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Saturday’s spring game provided Ohio State fans their first glimpse into the Buckeyes’ deep defensive line unit.

The defensive line did not disappoint, racking up six sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss between the unit. With the depth in the room, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said the Buckeyes will play a good deal of guys come the fall.

“I don’t really care who starts, to be honest with you, because we’re going to play a lot of guys up front,” Knowles said. “I want them fresh. I want them hungry.”

Ohio State saw its six sacks spread across four defensive linemen, while six defensive linemen collected a tackle for loss. Defensive ends Noah Potter and J.T. Tuimoloau collected two sacks each Saturday.

While Potter and Tuimoloau turned in multi-sack performances, sophomore defensive end Jack Sawyer and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Jaden McKenzie each got to the quarterback once.

As the Buckeyes saw contributions from both the interior and exterior defensive line, head coach Ryan Day said he believes the unit’s depth is an encouraging aspect of his team going into the fall.

“Certainly the depth of the D-Line is definitely going to be a strength of ours,” Day said.

The Buckeyes have a mixture of youth and experience on the defensive front as senior defensive ends Zach Harrison and Tyler Friday bring a veteran presence to the unit. While Harrison and Friday lead with experience, Sawyer and Tuimoloau enter their sophomore seasons looking to tap into their potential.