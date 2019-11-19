COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes will be tasked with stopping a plethora of playmakers when they face off against Penn State, but Ohio State will not lose sight of who they are to stop the Nittany Lions.

The Buckeyes are the only defense in the country allowing less than 10 points per game, but they have not played an offense as talented as Penn State’s offense. In order to stop the Nittany Lions, Jeff Hafley stressed that the defense does not need to become something new.

“What’s got us to this point is we’re fundamentally sound. Our guys play really hard, and they’re playing with really good technique and fundamentals,” Hafley said. “So, don’t try to create anything. Don’t change who you are because of who they are.”

And who are the Nittany Lions? They are a team that has everything in front of them and is hungry after falling to the Buckeyes by a point in each of the last two seasons.