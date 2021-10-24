Ohio State's defense makes adjustments needed to silence Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind — In its first drive against the Indiana offense, the Ohio State defense didn’t look like a unit that progressed like it had over the previous five weeks.

While spurts of it were still there — pressures turning into sacks by defensive tackle Haskell Garrett and defensive end Zach Harrison — the Hoosiers continued to move the ball down the field,. They converted on four third downs by an average of 7.8 yards, including a 3rd-and-Goal in which Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle found tight end Peyton Hendershot to tie the game.

Leaving the first drive with seven points allowed, redshirt freshman safety Kourt Williams II knew it was due to sloppy mistakes. He knew it wasn’t because of what the Indiana offense was doing well, but because of things Ohio State’s defense allowed to happen.

That first touchdown was on Ohio State. It was up to Ohio State to get it fixed.

“We just had to be disciplined, play by our rules and that’s what we did,” Williams said.

After the 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game, Ohio State limited Indiana to 68 yards on 39 plays, shutting out the Hoosiers the rest of the way with the same things that brought the Buckeyes success over this run: pressure in the backfield, not allowing time for plays to develop offensively.

“That’s a tribute to the guys on defense: Matt (Barnes), Kerry (Coombs), Larry (Johnson), Al (Washington), all the guys that are over there trying to identify how they are being attacked then coming up with the answers,” head coach Ryan Day said. “That’s what it comes down to. You want to have answers when your guys come off the field: ‘What happened? How are we going to get it fixed?’”

Fifteen different Ohio State defenders split the unit’s 14 tackles for loss Saturday night, including multiple by linebacker Tommy Eichenberg and defensive end Zach Harrison.