COLUMBUS, Ohio – With arguably the nation’s best running back coming to town, the Ohio State defense will be tasked with containing Wisconsin’s potent ground attack along with its improved quarterback play.

While this Wisconsin team retained its physical rushing philosophy from years past, the Badgers now have a quarterback that can get the ball to the skill at receiver. The Buckeyes will be tasked with not only containing Jonathan Taylor, but they will also need to worry about the passing ability of Jack Coan.

“Obviously Taylor is the guy that gets him going, but Coan has done an excellent job of managing that offense. He's a good player,” Ryan Day said. “I think as the team goes, it's between Taylor and Coan, they're the guys that get these guys going.”