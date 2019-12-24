SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The best defenses make opposing offenses earn every point, and if Ohio State wants to leave the Fiesta Bowl with a victory, its defense will have to prevent easy scores from an explosive Clemson offense.

A year removed from a defense that struggled to prevent the game from turning into a track meet, Ohio State has become one of the best defenses in the country. Allowing only 12.5 points a game, the defense has been exceptional at eliminating explosive plays, but Clemson is equipped with personnel that can break through any defense.

“One of the main reasons for our success this year has been our philosophy of keeping the ball inside and in front,” Greg Mattison said. “In today’s football, you aren’t ever going to stop anybody 100 percent when you’re playing equal teams, but the thing you can try to eliminate is giving up big plays.”