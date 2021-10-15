Ohio State's defense evolves into the second half of 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs' goal for the off week remained the same as any other week of the year: stay one step ahead.

Instead of focusing on another offense, the focus turned inward, studying the Ohio State defense, seeing what it has done in the past six weeks and plan forward to the second half, seeing how opposing offenses have converted on the wrinkles Coombs and his staff have put in place, including the two-high safety look.

Coombs' plan was for his defense to grow schematically, something he feels should never remain stagnant.

"I think there will be a continual evolution of learning and teaching as we go forward over the next six weeks,” Coombs said.

Really, nothing about the Ohio State defense has remained stagnant over the first six weeks.

Forty seven players have occupied the Buckeyes’ 11 defensive spots this season, including 21 players with more than 100 snaps. Against Maryland, Ohio State had 36 different defenders record at least one snap of playing time.

While it’s a defense that has seen its fair share of success as of late — allowing 37 combined points between Akron, Rutgers and Maryland along with five total touchdowns and 4.2 yards per play — Ohio State still has something to grow from, allowing 20.5 points per game (No. 9 in the Big Ten), 387.3 yards per game (No. 10 in the Big Ten) and 5.2 yards per play (No. 10 in the Big Ten).

Through the first six weeks, the Ohio State coaching staff has been charged with seeing which personnel works best in certain situations, something Coombs described as possible pieces, making up the whole picture based on the strengths of certain members.

To the defensive coordinator, it’s a work in progress.

"You are going to see evolution throughout many of the 11 positions on defense," Coombs said. "Some of that is based on the youth that we have and the fact that some guys are better suited in some weeks to play in some structures than other games. You may see some weeks where Marcus (Williamson) plays the lion's share of plays and you may see some games where somebody else does."

Cody Simon knows that every game for the Ohio State defense since its loss to Oregon in Week 2 has been about change.

The sophomore linebacker said the unit as a whole — from the line to the secondary — has been growing together, learning from each other.

“Football is all about adapting,” Simon said. “Week 2 was a rough week for us and we knew we had to make a change. We put everything we had into it, and every day in practice, we were just grinding, getting better. I can’t really say enough about our guys. They just work so hard and I’m so happy they can show the world that we’re really the Buckeyes.”



