COLUMBUS, Ohio – In the absence of arguably the most disruptive player in college football, the Ohio State defense continued to wreak havoc and produce sacks.

Chase Young was not on the field against Maryland, but the defensive stats would suggest otherwise. In fact, the Buckeyes took the field without either Young or Jonathon Cooper, but both the defensive line and linebackers were able to step up and earn seven sacks on the day.

From the jump, the defense proved that its top-ranked status came from the sum of its parts and not just the play of one of its players. Leaning on depth, the Ohio State defense continued to do what it had done all season: stop the run and get to the quarterback.

“They played with an edge and something to prove,” Ryan Day said. “And any time our guys come out with something to prove, we're dangerous. So overall, I thought we all had that approach, but especially the D line.”