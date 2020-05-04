COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State’s football success in 2019 was the result of a lot of different things.

It in part came from the talent that was on the field. With 10 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft and many more poised to be selected in future drafts, it came as no surprise that the Buckeyes had the personnel to excel.

Another reason the team was able to take care of business throughout the season was due to the continuity of the coaching staff. Between the ability to develop and game plan, the staff put together by Ryan Day was built to take talented individuals and make them into a cohesive team that could play with any team in the country.

While both of these elements make for a great football team, there is an extra ingredient that may put Ohio State in a league of its own: an emphasis on caring for the player.