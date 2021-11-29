Ohio State's best basketball still to come ahead of matchup with No. 1 Duke

COLUMBUS, Ohio — E.J. Liddell knows he could have made more of an impact for Ohio State defensively against Florida, a game that ended at the buzzer, handing Ohio State its second loss of the season. But he also knows he’s not at his best right now.

But that’s the plan. The junior forward wants to continue to take steps forward, working toward being at that peak ability once Big Ten play comes and tournament play inches closer.

“I just have to keep improving,” Liddell said. “I don’t feel right now I’m at my best. I want to be at my best at the end of the season.”

For Chris Holtmann, this is a different approach than in years past.

The Ohio State head coach was adamant prior to the start of the season how difficult his team’s non-conference schedule was going to be, already having seen two Top-25 teams and preparing for a matchup with the top-ranked Blue Devils Tuesday.

After his first season in 2017-18, where Ohio State lost four non-conference games — twice in the PK-80 Tournament to Gonzaga and Butler, once at home to Clemson and once in the CBS Sports Classic to North Carolina — the Buckeyes had a streak of three seasons in which they only lost two non-conference games: Syracuse in 2018-19 and West Virginia in 2019-20.

This season, Ohio State has two losses in its first six games and three games which were decided by the last possession.

“When you play a schedule like this, you get exposed in areas earlier,” Holtmann said. “I think we have to have a resilient, tough-minded group and that’s my challenge to them. We have some new faces and young pieces.”

Holtmann feels Ohio State's been exposed on the glass, needing better performances on the glass and in post defense, especially after allowing 16 offensive rebounds Wednesday against the Gators.

But to the head coach, it’s about growth and progression, asking themselves two questions:

Is the coaching staff diagnosing areas Ohio State needs to improve on?

Are the Buckeyes a few possessions better in those areas the next time they come out to play

Liddell feels it comes down to where the experience lies. Instead of the experienced backcourts of Duane Washington Jr. and C.J. Walker, the Buckeyes have a conglomeration of youth — Meechie Johnson Jr. and Malaki Branham — along with veterans from other programs: Cedric Russell and Jamari Wheeler.

The experience is coming from the front court with players like Liddell, Justin Ahrens and Kyle Young.

But Ohio State is growing. It’s poised, in the words of Ahrens.

Growth will mold into confidence which is growing every day.

“As time goes on, confidence will grow. We don’t want to be the best right now. We want to be our best at the end of the year,” Liddell said. “As the games keep improving, watching more film, just confidence has to grow for the guards and everybody on the team, really.”