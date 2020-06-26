 BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State’s 2020 opponents ranked by most recent win over Buckeyes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-26 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Ohio State’s 2020 opponents ranked by most recent win over Buckeyes

Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
@GriffinStrom3

A recent win over any upcoming opponent can give a team confidence that no matter how stacked the odds, it can still pull out the victory.

Ohio State doesn’t lose many games, but when it does, the opposing team carries a little extra wind into the next time the two face off, even if it only lasts until the opening kickoff.

We ranked Ohio State’s 2020 opponents based on how recently they can claim a victory against the Buckeyes.

1. Iowa 54, OSU 24: Nov. 4, 2017

Nate Stanley and the Iowa Hawkeyes took it to the Buckeyes in 2017 and came out with the decisive edge.
Nate Stanley and the Iowa Hawkeyes took it to the Buckeyes in 2017 and came out with the decisive edge. (Associated Press)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}