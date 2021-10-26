Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley out indefinitely

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's running back room just got a bit smaller.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that redshirt sophomore Marcus Crowley has suffered another injury setback, saying he will be out for a "long time."

"it's a long-term injury," Day said.

The junior running back has played in three games for Ohio State this season, carrying the ball 20 times for 103 yards.

Crowley spent a lot of the 2020 season recovering from a torn ACL, playing in four of his team's eight games, including carrying the ball six times for 14 yards against Alabama in the 2020 National Championship.

Crowley was a four-star running back in the 2019 class from Jacksonville, Fla.