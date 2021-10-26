Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley out indefinitely
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's running back room just got a bit smaller.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced Tuesday that redshirt sophomore Marcus Crowley has suffered another injury setback, saying he will be out for a "long time."
"it's a long-term injury," Day said.
The junior running back has played in three games for Ohio State this season, carrying the ball 20 times for 103 yards.
Crowley spent a lot of the 2020 season recovering from a torn ACL, playing in four of his team's eight games, including carrying the ball six times for 14 yards against Alabama in the 2020 National Championship.
Crowley was a four-star running back in the 2019 class from Jacksonville, Fla.
What this means for Ohio State
Simply, Ohio State's running back depth has decreased.
In 2021, Crowley saw a season-high 15 snaps against Rutgers, adding 11 against the Terrapins last weekend. In the running back room, that's fourth on the depth chart behind TreVeyon Henderson, Master Teague and Miyan Williams, who has not played since the Akron game with an undisclosed injury.
Teague is expected to return to the field against Penn State after missing the Indiana game.
If games are lopsided late, the Buckeyes could also turn to freshman Evan Pryor, who has played 18 snaps this year split between Akron, Rutgers and Maryland.
Ohio State should still have enough depth to last through a season, but it still does not have much room to lose another for a long period of time.