Ohio State running back Marcus Crowley medically retires

Marcus Crowley just couldn't find a way to stay healthy in his time at Ohio State.

After spending much of the 2020 season recovering from a torn ACL, playing in four games including the Buckeyes' national championship appearance against Alabama, Crowley was sidelined against in 2021 with a long-term injury.

Buckeyes coach Ryan Day on Friday said that he spoke with Crowley and his family on Thursday, and Crowley has made the decision to medically retire.

Crowley will remain on scholarship with the Buckeyes and plans to earn his degree from Ohio State, but football career with the Buckeyes is over.

"He really wants to finish his degree and still be a part of the program, which he will," Day said. "But he suffered a significant injury, so he's going to medical redshirt."

In his final season with Ohio State, Crowley played in three games, carrying the ball 20 times for 103 yards against Minnesota, Rutgers and Maryland. He finished his college career with one one-yard touchdown rush against Maryland Nov. 9, 2019, one seven-yard receiving touchdown against Miami (Ohio) Sept. 21, 2019 and 354 rushing yards on 51 carries, averaging 6.9 yards per rush.

Crowley was the No. 22 running back in the 2019 class and the No. 46 prospect from Florida, coming out of Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville.