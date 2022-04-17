Ohio State running back Evan Pryor turns heads in spring game

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every time Evan Pryor touches the football, there’s only one thing that goes to his head: just score.

It’s the mentality that Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford instilled in his redshirt freshman: just find a way.

In the middle of the second quarter of the Buckeyes’ spring game, Pryor found a way.

The redshirt freshman running back lined up to C.J. Stroud’s left when he hiked the ball. The quarterback began the option, handing the ball off to Pryor, who raced in front of him and began to race along the right side of the field. Initially setting his gaze inside, Pryor wiggled his way outside, forcing missed tackles by defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and linebacker Reid Carrico before beating safety Andre Turrentine to the end zone for a score.

“That play, it was a good play for me anyway,” Pryor said, giving him the opportunity to put his mindset to work.

“Just score. That’s what goes through my head any time I touch the ball.”

Pryor’s not TreVeyon Henderson. Pryor’s not Miyan Williams. But he doesn’t want to be. In fact, that’s why he feels the running back room is so special coming into 2022.

He feels there’s room for all three of them to make an impact in the Buckeyes’ offense.

“A lot of people see three running backs like, ‘Oh, is there enough carries for them,’ or, ‘Can they all three fit into the system? Is there enough balls?’” Pryor said. “I feel like we all complement each other well.”

Ohio State gave a sneak preview of what that would look like during its spring game.