Ohio State running back Evan Pryor turns heads in spring game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Every time Evan Pryor touches the football, there’s only one thing that goes to his head: just score.
It’s the mentality that Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford instilled in his redshirt freshman: just find a way.
In the middle of the second quarter of the Buckeyes’ spring game, Pryor found a way.
The redshirt freshman running back lined up to C.J. Stroud’s left when he hiked the ball. The quarterback began the option, handing the ball off to Pryor, who raced in front of him and began to race along the right side of the field. Initially setting his gaze inside, Pryor wiggled his way outside, forcing missed tackles by defensive tackle Ty Hamilton, linebacker Teradja Mitchell and linebacker Reid Carrico before beating safety Andre Turrentine to the end zone for a score.
“That play, it was a good play for me anyway,” Pryor said, giving him the opportunity to put his mindset to work.
“Just score. That’s what goes through my head any time I touch the ball.”
Pryor’s not TreVeyon Henderson. Pryor’s not Miyan Williams. But he doesn’t want to be. In fact, that’s why he feels the running back room is so special coming into 2022.
He feels there’s room for all three of them to make an impact in the Buckeyes’ offense.
“A lot of people see three running backs like, ‘Oh, is there enough carries for them,’ or, ‘Can they all three fit into the system? Is there enough balls?’” Pryor said. “I feel like we all complement each other well.”
Ohio State gave a sneak preview of what that would look like during its spring game.
After Henderson’s day was complete after three carries and one reception, Pryor and Williams tag-teamed the run game the rest of the way, combining for 163 yards on 24 carries, averaging 6.8 yards each time one of them touched the ball.
But neither back was similar.
Williams served more of the bulldozing bell cow back, running through gaps on the offensive line and finding his way to the second level of the defense even if there was contact.
Pryor is more shifty and bouncy, able to find success both in the run game, bouncing out to the outside and using his speed to beat any defender, like he did on his 22-yard touchdown, or in the pass game, bringing in each of his four targets for 44 yards, including a 35-yard wheel route catch, beating linebacker Chip Trayanum.
“He’s had a very good spring. He has a lot of wiggle, he can change direction in short areas. He’s good out of the backfield and he can catch the ball,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said. “He gives a little wiggle, which is nice. It’s a bit of a change of pace in the offense. If he continues to grow and can hold on to the ball, then he’s going to have an impact on this offense this year.”
Ohio State’s going to have options in its backfield, with the combination of Henderson, Williams and Pryor combined with 2022 four-star commit Dallan Hayden, with Marcus Crowley working his way back from what Day described as a “long-term” injury.
What Pryor and Co. showed Saturday may just be the tip of the iceberg.
Alford’s backs didn’t display everything they've been working on this offseason, Pryor said, mainly focusing on the “day one stuff.”
If the spring game is day one for this room, the Buckeyes may have something special on their hands.
“All three of us are going to eat and have a great season,” Pryor said.