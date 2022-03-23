Malik Hartford narrows decision, sees fit in Buckeyes safety-driven defense
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
COLUMBUS – Jim Knowles made it clear at Oklahoma State and in his spring ball time with Ohio State who runs the show in his defense: the safeties.In Knowles’ self-described “safety-driven defense,”...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news