COLUMBUS, Ohio - It was a record-breaking season for Ohio State football. It became clear early in the season that this was a special team, and as the games progressed, it was obvious that the record books would need to be updated after the 2019 campaign concluded. While that finish to the season may have come sooner than anyone wanted or expected, it was still a season to remember in Ryan Day's inaugural season as head coach and Justin Fields' first season in Scarlet and Gray, so let's take a look back at some of the records that were broke by Ohio State and the Buckeyes in 2019.

Chase Young

Chase Young was a dominant force in 2019. (Scott Stuart)

He may not have broken the most records in 2019, but Chase Young's season was one of the most prolific in college football. Leading the nation with 16.5 sacks, Young broke the Ohio State single-season sack record as well as the Big Ten single-season sack record. The Ohio State record was previously 14 sacks, held by Vernon Gholston who did so in 2007. The Big Ten record, previously 16, was done twice, once by Illinois' Whitney Mercilus (2011) and Indiana's Greg Middleton. Young also tied a single-game record for sacks with four takedowns of Wisconsin's Jack Coan in their October matchup. He's tied with four other players who have achieved this feat since 1991. Not only did Young have one of the most impressive seasons in Ohio State history, but he did so while missing two games, so it's possible the number could have been even higher had he participated against Maryland and Rutgers. Sitting at just 14 sacks in his career coming into the season, Young shot up the all-time Ohio State leaderboards, finishing second all-time with 30.5 sacks, just 5.5 behind Mike Vrabel's 36 career sacks. After the record-breaking season, Young now will wait to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft. While it's a fair assumption that Joe Burrow will be the first pick, it's safe to assume that Young won't have to wait long.

J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins had one of the best rushing seasons in Ohio State history. (Scott Stuart)

Young may have had the most explosive season, but it was J.K. Dobbins that ran through every record in his way in 2019. His record shattering began with a 163-yard rushing performance against Wisconsin that made him the first rusher in Ohio State history to hit 1,000 yards in their first three seasons. Against Clemson, Dobbins had a dominating performance before his injury and finished the evening with 174 yards, enough to break Eddie George's single season rushing record of 1,927 yards. Dobbins would finish the season with 2,003 rushing yards, making him the first in Ohio State history to break the 2,000-yard mark. His 2,003-yard season catapulted Dobbins from No. 20 on Ohio State's all-time rushing leaders to No. 2 by the end of the season, still leaving him over 1,000 yards short of Archie Griffin's 5,589 career rushing yards. Another season in Scarlet and Gray would have almost certainly broke that record, but Dobbins declared himself an early entrant into the 2020 NFL Draft, and with the return of Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard and Clemson's Travis Etienne to their respective schools, Dobbins will almost certainly be one of the first (if not the first) running backs off the board this spring.

K.J. Hill

K.J. Hill finished with seven catches in the Big Ten Championship Game. (USATSI)

The story coming into the year for K.J. Hill was whether or not he could break David Boston's career receptions record of 191 catches. A big part of why he came back, it would be a focus all season as Hill inched towards the record. Entering the season, Hill sat with 144 receptions at Ohio State in 36 games. He needed 48 receptions to surpass Boston's record, and he got off to a good start with eight receptions in Ohio State's second game of the season against Cincinnati. He cooled down a bit in the middle of the season with just three combined catches against Northwestern and Wisconsin, but consistent outings as the Buckeyes finished the year and a seven-catch performance in the Big Ten Championship Game helped Hill over the hump as he secured the record in Indianapolis. Hill added six catches in the Fiesta Bowl to finish with 201 career receptions, not only an Ohio State record, but the first to cross the 200 receptions mark in Scarlet and Gray.

Team Records/Miscellaneous Records

Ryan Day celebrates Ohio State's third consecutive Big Ten Championship. (Scott Stuart)