Ohio State rewrites Rose Bowl story after halftime meeting
PASADENA, Calif. — Ryan Day’s message to his players before the Rose Bowl was not about 2021. It wasn’t about making a statement after losing to Michigan, losing a chance to play for a Big Ten title or chance at a College Football Playoff.
It was way past that. It was about the future, the days past football where players are sitting with the ones they love on New Year’s Day watching football and getting the chance to say “I played in the Rose Bowl.”
““I said ‘The first thing they are going to ask you is did you win?’” Day said. “I said these guys are going to be able to tell an unbelievable story. They played in this game and they won and they won in a big way.”
But when it mattered, when the overall story began to take its turn, Day actually stepped back.
Ohio State was down two touchdowns from the start against Utah Saturday afternoon.
Ohio State went into the locker room at halftime down two touchdowns as the Utes matched each of the Buckeyes’ three touchdowns they scored in the second quarter.
Day knew his team’s back was against the wall with nowhere to go. At halftime, he’s the one that usually rallies the troops. Instead, at halftime, Day wasn’t there. He doesn’t know what was said. He let the players go, taking ownership of the team, figuring out a way to respond.
Redshirt sophomore Cade Stover, who moved from tight end to linebacker in the final game of the season, said a few players stepped up and spoke in the locker room during the break, but that redshirt senior cornerback Demario McCall, in his final game with the Buckeyes, drilled the defining message in for the second half.
“He’s one of the most respected guys in that locker room for what he’s done,” Stover said. “He got in front of us, said toughness is a mindset, we went in strapped in, buckled in and we were about it.”
Defensively, after allowing 35 points and 324 yards of offense, Ohio State tweaked a few things in terms of scheme, but turned back its emphasis toward the basics: tackling, which was the focus all week, and just plain resolve; a will and a want to succeed defensively.
In the final 30 minutes, that turned into 10 points and 139 yards of offense and a brand new tenacity.
“It was leadership. It was a bunch of guys in that locker room that said ‘that’s enough’ and they started playing fast and violent,” Day said. “That’s what we have to do on defense moving forward if we want to be where we need to be. They did in the second half, so they are capable. I think they learned about themselves too.”
Offensively, it was the continuation of another gear for the Ohio State offense.
Despite losing Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson, redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud was forced to find a way to respond, building off the adversity faced, the scars developed over the past month, making up his mind that he wasn’t going to lose to Utah.
It took a record-breaking performance, throwing more passing yards than any other Ohio State quarterback has ever thrown, recording 573 passing yards as Ohio State’s first 500-yard passer, being as accurate as any Ohio State has ever been and helped the Buckeyes storm back with six passing touchdowns — a Rose Bowl record — to two different receivers.
“We’re built on fighting and we just had to fight back,” sophomore wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba said, breaking his own record for most receiving yards any Ohio State receiver has recorded in a single game with 347 and three touchdowns.
To Kerry Coombs, that’s not always a given.
The Ohio State defensive coordinator has been through his own share of adversity in 2021, giving the Buckeyes an example of how to battle back. And in bowl game settings, when down, it’s easy to lose sight of the overall goal.
“It’s easy to lay down and die,” Coombs sad. “It’s easy to come up with an injury, it’s easy to find a reason not to go out there and compete your butt off and they didn’t. They found a way to play hard.”
Day saw resiliency from Ohio State Saturday afternoon, He saw mental toughness. He saw a tangible example of Ohio State’s culture: deciding enough is enough and imposing its will in the second half.
It’s the tangible example Ohio State needs if it wants to win a national championship.
“The odds were stacked against us in this game,” Day said. Some people didn’t think we had much to play for, that we were going to lay down in this game, and it says a lot about our kids that didn’t happen.”
Stover’s focus remained, though, on the things that weren’t exactly tangible.
That feeling that Ohio State was going to win, that everyone was on the same page.
To him, it’s indescribable.
It’s something the Buckeyes had felt before in 2021 as it built from the ground up after the Oregon loss finding momentum, finding juice that was eventually crushed in Ann Arbor.
In Pasadena, in the final game of the 2021 season heading into 2022, Stover and Ohio State felt that again. And it’s something that only came after Ohio State hit rock bottom.
“I feel like that’s exactly what we needed,” Stover said. “Sometimes you have to get your ass kicked every once in awhile.
“You need that. If you don’t have a bad day, you don’t know what a good day looks like.”