Ohio State rewrites Rose Bowl story after halftime meeting

PASADENA, Calif. — Ryan Day’s message to his players before the Rose Bowl was not about 2021. It wasn’t about making a statement after losing to Michigan, losing a chance to play for a Big Ten title or chance at a College Football Playoff.

It was way past that. It was about the future, the days past football where players are sitting with the ones they love on New Year’s Day watching football and getting the chance to say “I played in the Rose Bowl.”

““I said ‘The first thing they are going to ask you is did you win?’” Day said. “I said these guys are going to be able to tell an unbelievable story. They played in this game and they won and they won in a big way.”

But when it mattered, when the overall story began to take its turn, Day actually stepped back.

Ohio State was down two touchdowns from the start against Utah Saturday afternoon.

Ohio State went into the locker room at halftime down two touchdowns as the Utes matched each of the Buckeyes’ three touchdowns they scored in the second quarter.

Day knew his team’s back was against the wall with nowhere to go. At halftime, he’s the one that usually rallies the troops. Instead, at halftime, Day wasn’t there. He doesn’t know what was said. He let the players go, taking ownership of the team, figuring out a way to respond.

Redshirt sophomore Cade Stover, who moved from tight end to linebacker in the final game of the season, said a few players stepped up and spoke in the locker room during the break, but that redshirt senior cornerback Demario McCall, in his final game with the Buckeyes, drilled the defining message in for the second half.

“He’s one of the most respected guys in that locker room for what he’s done,” Stover said. “He got in front of us, said toughness is a mindset, we went in strapped in, buckled in and we were about it.”