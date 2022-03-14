 Ohio State remains unranked in AP Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament
Ohio State remains unranked in AP Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay_Rivals

Ohio State's second-round exit in the Big Ten tournament didn't help it in the eyes of AP voters.

After spending 13 weeks in the Top-25, the Buckeyes fell out of the poll last week after losses to Nebraska and Michigan. And after falling to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament last week, Ohio State still remains on the outside looking in.

Ohio State earned seven votes in the final AP Poll ahead of the NCAA Tournament, sitting at No. 36 ahead of its first-round matchup with Loyola Chicago Friday in Pittsburgh.

The Big Ten had four teams in the latest AP Poll, including No. 10 Purdue, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 16 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois.

The Buckeyes, a seven-seed, will take on the Ramblers, a 10-seed, 12:15 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh to open their NCAA Tournament.

Here's a look at the latest AP Poll.

AP Poll: Week 19

1. Gonzaga (54)

2. Arizona (7)

3. Kansas

4. Baylor

5. Tennessee

6. Villanova

7. Kentucky

8. Auburn

9. Duke

10. Purdue

11. UCLA

12. Texas Tech

13. Providence

14. Wisconsin

15. Houston

16. Iowa

17. Arkansas

18. Saint Mary's

19. Illinois

20. Murray State

21. Connecticut

22. USC

23. Boise State

24. Colorado State

25. Texas

Others receiving votes

Virginia Tech 63, South Dakota State 33, San Diego State 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan State 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio State 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, Indiana 2, San Francisco 2, Davidson 2, Yale 1, Longwood 1, Seton Hall 1

