Ohio State remains unranked in AP Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament

Ohio State's second-round exit in the Big Ten tournament didn't help it in the eyes of AP voters.

After spending 13 weeks in the Top-25, the Buckeyes fell out of the poll last week after losses to Nebraska and Michigan. And after falling to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament last week, Ohio State still remains on the outside looking in.

Ohio State earned seven votes in the final AP Poll ahead of the NCAA Tournament, sitting at No. 36 ahead of its first-round matchup with Loyola Chicago Friday in Pittsburgh.

The Big Ten had four teams in the latest AP Poll, including No. 10 Purdue, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 16 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois.

The Buckeyes, a seven-seed, will take on the Ramblers, a 10-seed, 12:15 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh to open their NCAA Tournament.

Here's a look at the latest AP Poll.