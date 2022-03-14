Ohio State remains unranked in AP Poll ahead of NCAA Tournament
Ohio State's second-round exit in the Big Ten tournament didn't help it in the eyes of AP voters.
After spending 13 weeks in the Top-25, the Buckeyes fell out of the poll last week after losses to Nebraska and Michigan. And after falling to Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten tournament last week, Ohio State still remains on the outside looking in.
Ohio State earned seven votes in the final AP Poll ahead of the NCAA Tournament, sitting at No. 36 ahead of its first-round matchup with Loyola Chicago Friday in Pittsburgh.
The Big Ten had four teams in the latest AP Poll, including No. 10 Purdue, No. 14 Wisconsin, No. 16 Iowa and No. 19 Illinois.
The Buckeyes, a seven-seed, will take on the Ramblers, a 10-seed, 12:15 p.m. Friday at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh to open their NCAA Tournament.
Here's a look at the latest AP Poll.
AP Poll: Week 19
1. Gonzaga (54)
2. Arizona (7)
3. Kansas
4. Baylor
5. Tennessee
6. Villanova
7. Kentucky
8. Auburn
9. Duke
10. Purdue
11. UCLA
12. Texas Tech
13. Providence
14. Wisconsin
15. Houston
16. Iowa
17. Arkansas
18. Saint Mary's
19. Illinois
20. Murray State
21. Connecticut
22. USC
23. Boise State
24. Colorado State
25. Texas
Others receiving votes
Virginia Tech 63, South Dakota State 33, San Diego State 33, LSU 25, Loyola Chicago 18, Memphis 18, North Carolina 16, Michigan State 14, Texas A&M 13, Alabama 9, Ohio State 7, Creighton 4, Vermont 3, Indiana 2, San Francisco 2, Davidson 2, Yale 1, Longwood 1, Seton Hall 1