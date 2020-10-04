BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State remains No. 6, other Big Ten teams move up in AP Poll

In its second week back in the AP Poll, Ohio State remains at No. 6, the same spot at which it reentered the Top 25 this past Sunday.

Ohio State’s Oct. 24 season debut against Nebraska is still a few weekends away, while some teams in AAC and ACC already have four games under their respective belts.

Some voters have made it public that they are not currently voting for teams that have yet to play, although five total teams from the Big Ten and Pac-12 combined were given a spot in the Top 25 last week following news that both conferences would be playing a fall season after all.

In what was the third week of action for many Big 12 teams, there were upsets abound as No. 9 Texas fell to TCU for the second consecutive season, and No. 18 Oklahoma lost to Iowa State for its second loss in as many weeks.

The Big 12 conference is already down to one final unbeaten team, with No. 10 Oklahoma State being its highest ranked representative in the AP Poll.

The second week of SEC action got underway on Saturday, and Georgia claimed the biggest win of the day with a convincing win against then-No. 7 Auburn. The Bulldogs jumped Florida for the No. 3 spot, although Clemson, Alabama and Florida all had impressive wins of their own among the previous top three teams.

Elsewhere in the Big Ten, Penn State has replaced Texas at No. 9, Wisconsin has jumped three spots to No. 16, Michigan from No. 23 to No. 20, and Minnesota has entered the rankings at No. 25.